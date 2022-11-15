Electric Opportunity As Tesla Puts Down Roots In New Zealand

A brand-new multipurpose building in the low-vacancy Ngauranga precinct presents the first-of-its-kind opportunity as New Zealand’s foremost investment tenanted by the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla.

A significant design-and-build opportunity, the first of its kind tenanted by global electric vehicle innovator Tesla is expected to generate a high level of interest among investors

The purpose-built facility on 9,583sq m (more or less) of freehold land at 1 Malvern Road on the edge of Wellington’s metropolitan industrial belt is being marketed for sale as a purpose-built but generic showroom, office and workshop/warehouse facility for the global renewable energy innovator.

Bayleys Wellington director Fraser Press says the property is offered to the market at a time of high demand for industrial premises, particularly those with strong tenant covenants in important locations.

“Strategically positioned near key transport links and catchments on the metropolitan fringe of central Wellington, the Ngauranga industrial precinct accommodates some of the region’s largest logistics and distribution sector players,” Press says.

“While presenting as a rare offering in a location with persistently low vacancy rates, investors will see the enormous opportunity to secure a brand new, modern building delivered by a renowned developer, purpose-built for a sought-after global occupier who is leading the charge in electric vehicle sales and delivery.”

Press says Tesla has undertaken a long-term lease from the date of the practical completion, which is estimated circa Q4 2023, with one further eight year right of renewal.

The property will generate an annual net rent of $1,323,000 plus outgoings and GST with lease provisions for market reviews on renewal and fixed annual growth.

Press is marketing the property with Bayleys Auckland director Lloyd Budd by way of tender, closing on Wednesday, 30th November 2022.

Lloyd Budd says the new owner will benefit from significant value uplift upon completion, as Tesla will be making substantial investments into a bespoke fit-out to ensure the premises meets its high standard of operational needs.

The 3,554sq m (more or less) floorplan is a mix of service area, showroom/offices including a mezzanine with 71 sealed car parks.

“As part of the new-build process, the new owner will enjoy a brand-new facility with the standard warranties and modern elements, including a seismic assessment of 100 percent of New Building Standards.”

Budd says the property is being developed by Gibbons Co, which has established its presence as a privately-owned luxury developer backed by more than $1 billion in development sales across the Auckland and Wellington regions.

“Recent projects that speak to the quality of the developers’ offerings include the Countdown supermarket in Auckland’s Herne Bay, the nine-level commercial Customhouse Quay premises, and a considered refurbishment of the iconic 120-year-old Hummingbird House in central Wellington.”

Budd says the subject site was previously home to appliance and furniture retailer L.V. Martin & Son – more recently known as Smith City. However, buildings were at the end of their lifespan since being demolished, and the site cleared, awaiting development.

With practical completion for New Zealand’s first Tesla-occupied premises scheduled at the end of 2023, Budd says fully compliant resource consent for the project has been lodged, and stage one building consent for earthworks and drainage is expected later this month.

“With broad-based construction pressures easing, the premises represents an unrivalled opportunity for the New Zealand market. Seldom have we ever had such state-of-the-art construction bolstered by a long-term lease to one of the world’s most sought-after occupiers.

“Furthermore, a pivotal location on the Wellington roading network, with arterial proximity to State Highway One, the Hutt Valley and Wellington’s CBD, is further underpinned by exposure to significant passing vehicle traffic, which boosts the property’s credentials and capacity for value uplift.

“This is a generational trophy investment, absolutely A-grade in all aspects, and we expect to receive a high level of interest from investors which identify an unmatched opportunity,” Budd says.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media