Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Michelle James Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of AA Insurance

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

AA Insurance’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle James to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2023.

Michelle James joins AA Insurance from six years at Tower, where she is currently part of the executive leadership team. Ms James has held a variety of executive portfolios at Tower including strategy, customer experience, transformation and most recently leading Tower’s Direct and Digital business.

AA Insurance Board Chair Doug McTaggart said, “We are delighted to confirm Michelle as AA Insurance’s next Chief Executive Officer.

“Michelle is a highly experienced senior executive with a proven track record in delivering innovative customer experiences in a range of sectors on both sides of the Tasman.

“The appointment of Michelle will enable AA Insurance to build on its outstanding reputation as a trusted insurer committed to going above and beyond for its customers, people and communities,” said McTaggart.

Michelle James said, “I am excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for the insurance industry. I look forward to working with the AA Insurance team to build on its success and contribute further to an industry that plays such a critical role in the lives and wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

Ms James takes over from Chris Curtin, who earlier this year announced his retirement after serving as Chief Executive Officer of AA Insurance for 28 years.

The Board wishes to acknowledge and thank Simon Hobbs for assisting the business as Acting CEO over the past year. Simon will return to the role of General Manager, Operations in February 2023.

About Michelle James

Michelle has 20 years’ experience in executive and senior leadership roles on both sides of the Tasman, specialising in transformation and the creation of innovative customer and digital experiences. Michelle has held a number of executive portfolios at Tower including strategy, customer experience, transformation and most recently leading Tower’s Direct and Digital business. Prior to Tower, Michelle was an executive of Spark Digital where she was responsible for the organisation’s turnaround programme. During her 12 years in Australia, Michelle held several senior customer and product leadership roles at Telstra Corporation, leading significant cross company transformation and simplification programmes.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AA Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infratil: Interim Results For The 6 Months Ended 30 September 2022

Infratil today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $350.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2022... More>>


FSC: Fraud Cases On The Rise
Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a free financial Ombudsman service, is warning consumers to be vigilant when it comes to fraud, following a noticeable increase in complaints around financial scams over the past year... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>




Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>



350 Aotearoa: Electricity Privatisation Delivers “Excess Dividends” At Cost Of People And Planet
A new report “Generating Scarcity; How the gentailers hike electricity prices and halt decarbonisation” co-authored by FIRST Union, the NZCTU and 350 AotearoaNZ argues that since the partial-privatisation... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 