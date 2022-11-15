Stay Spirited This Christmas With Lyre’s Premium Festive Gifting Options

Award-winning non-alcoholic drinks company Lyre’s is inviting Kiwis to give the gift of a premium beverage experience this festive season, with a range of non-alcoholic spirits and elevated gifting options under $20 and $50.

Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits are impossibly crafted with distinct and contemporary flavours to capture the essence of their alcoholic counterparts; meaning Kiwis can delight in the same delicious experience of their favourite serve all celebratory season, guilt free.

There’s nothing like the pop of a cork to signify a special occasion, and Lyre’s Classico Grande 750ml Sparkling delivers that celebratory moment without compromising on flavour and quality. This award-winning sparkling-style beverage offers fresh peach and green apple on the nose, and pear and red apple on the palate; resulting in a fresh and vibrant non-alcoholic bubbles.

Priced at under $20 and packaged in a stunning gold and white gift box, Lyre’s Classico Grande 750ml Sparkling, is the perfect elevated gifting option for a loved one, or for yourself to enjoy at festive occasions this summer season. If bubbles doesn’t get you into the festive season, then the Lyre’s Ready to Drink 200ml Cocktail Giftpack including Negroni, Old Fashioned and Margarita, gives you a suite of options across the most popular cocktails in the world.

Lyre’s Chief Marketing Office, Paul Gloster says: “that a glass of bubbles is arguably the most iconic festive drink, and Classico Grande Sparkling ensures your guests can moderate their alcohol consumption without compromising on taste or flavour. Lyre’s ensures, those looking to be more mindful of their drinking during the season’s many social occasions, are well looked-after.”

“Silly season can involve plenty of social gatherings, but with Lyre’s you can easily moderate your alcohol intake – and as a bonus, they make an ideal thank you gift for the host, or Christmas gift for family and friends.” “If you’re enjoying our Classico, serve chilled in a flute, add a strawberry and you’ve got yourself the perfect Christmas day beverage! Or if a Negroni is your drink of choice, simply pour over ice and add garnish” says Andrew Down, New Zealand Brand Ambassador.

With both 700ml bottles and ready-to-drink products available, along with a selection of premium gift sets such as a Lyre’s Pink Gin Fizz gift pack with sophisticated highball glasses; and merchandise including cocktail sets, any gifting recipient will be delighted to receive a premium Lyre’s present under the tree.

Personalised Lyre’s Classico Grande Pop-up:

For last-minute shoppers, Lyre’s will give Kiwis the opportunity to add a bespoke twist to their gifting, with a pop-up and onsite calligrapher at Auckland’s Westfield Newmarket offering personalised Classico Grande Sparkling gift boxes. Between 19 and 24 December, Lyre’s onsite calligrapher will be on-hand to personalise your gift boxes with a friend or family members’ name, or a festive message – all for only $20.

Lyre’s Classico Grande is available now at www.lyres.co.nz for RRP $19.99 (750ml bottle) or $119.94 (case of 6), and at Farro Fresh, Super Liquor, Liquorland, selected retailers across national liquor chains and lyre.nz.

To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz, Lyre’s Facebook and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

