Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Preliminary Issues For Central Healthcare Operations’ Application To Acquire Interest In The Crest Hospital

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Central Healthcare Operations Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Aorangi Hospital Limited. At present, Aorangi and Southern Cross Healthcare Limited operate the Crest Hospital in a joint venture.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Central Healthcare/Aorangi’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 29 November 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 18 January 2023. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infratil: Interim Results For The 6 Months Ended 30 September 2022

Infratil today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $350.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2022... More>>


FSC: Fraud Cases On The Rise
Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a free financial Ombudsman service, is warning consumers to be vigilant when it comes to fraud, following a noticeable increase in complaints around financial scams over the past year... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>




Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>



350 Aotearoa: Electricity Privatisation Delivers “Excess Dividends” At Cost Of People And Planet
A new report “Generating Scarcity; How the gentailers hike electricity prices and halt decarbonisation” co-authored by FIRST Union, the NZCTU and 350 AotearoaNZ argues that since the partial-privatisation... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 