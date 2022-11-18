Introducing Deel Partners

Building the first app store to make global hiring more accessible than ever

Deel was founded in 2019 with the vision of helping millions of people get the opportunity to work for the best companies in the world, regardless of where they live. Thanks to online tools that simplify HR, global hiring is on the rise, and it’s not just about WFH anymore, but rather a shift in the mindset of companies to be more international and distributed when building teams. Businesses keeping up with how work is changing are quickly seeing the benefits of finding better talent, saving money, and offering more timezone coverage. Today, companies are unlocking more opportunities than ever on a global scale, thanks to more flexibility.

At Deel specifically, we knew that just providing the technology to hire, onboard and pay people internationally wasn’t enough. We had to find ways to help employers find, manage and grow their global workforce. That meant going beyond compliance, onboarding, and payroll, to creating a better work environment for teams all over the world. The ecosystem around international hiring is massive. Being able to hire and work anywhere in the world unlocks a whole variety of products and services that can help businesses manage their HR across borders like never before.

So we began recruiting partners to build the first truly global hiring ecosystem with businesses and their teams top of mind. Just as Salesforce created an ecosystem around CRM, we want to be the ecosystem for today’s global workplace—one that works for anyone, anywhere. To date, over 2500 partners work with Deel all over the world. These partners have benefited from a trove of business incentives from Deel, including ongoing revenue share, commissions, discounts, and referral business.

And for our customers, they can offer their teams All Access WeWork memberships or integrate with equipment provider Hofy to send their employees computers in over 110 countries. We also offer perks for both employees and contractors using Deel, like Avis and Budget rental cars. Deel business clients get discounts on work tools like Slack, HubSpot, and AWS. And companies also get support from partners that provide professional services and thought leadership around any topic related to global expansion.

Now, we’re upgrading our partnerships program, with some notable improvements based on partner feedback. We’ve freshly rebranded the Deel Partners program with the vision to become the app store for all things global hiring. It will include:

A partner network that now includes Airbnb and Google Cloud. Clearer, more attractive business incentives for partners to join Improved onboarding, dedicated support, and longer-term partner enablement A streamlined referrals process, including a self-service program

Deel Partners aims to be the marketplace for all of our customers’ HR needs. To learn more, visit the new Deel Partners page.

