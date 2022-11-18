Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form to each RAL Life Pass Holder. The letter is intended to establish Life Pass Holder interest in providing financial support for a plan that could avoid a liquidation.

The Life Pass Holder Support Form asks each Life Pass Holder to confirm whether they would support a new entity operating the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, including the Sky Waka gondola, by paying a $2,500 transfer fee to be able to use their life pass to continue skiing on Mt Ruapehu, under the operation of the new entity, if this commercial transaction is able to be implemented.

The Life Pass Holder Support Form also asks each Life Pass Holder to confirm whether they would agree to pay a future levy of up to $250 per year for two or three years to fund ongoing capital maintenance and development.

Voluntary Administrator John Fisk says, “Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Kānoa – RDU are looking to identify the extent of potential support from Life Pass Holders for a new entity to operate the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, including the Sky Waka gondola. We encourage all Life Pass holders to complete the survey before the due date of 24 November 2022. A level of funding support from the Life Pass Holder group is critical to the success of any commercial transaction for a new entity that takes over the operations of RAL.”

The form and letter will be available on the PwC New Zealand website at:

https://www.pwc.co.nz/services/business-restructuring/voluntary-administration/ruapehu-alpine-lifts-limited.html

It is requested that the Life Pass Holder Support Form is completed and returned to the Administrators by close of business on Thursday 24 November 2022.

If there are supporters who are not Life Pass Holders, the Administrators have set up a separate survey form to capture the extent of this interest. It is also available on the PwC website.

