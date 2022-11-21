Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Search Functions On Retirementvillages.co.nz Simplify The Process Of Choosing A New Home

Monday, 21 November 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: ElderNet

For those looking to make the move to a retirement village, The Eldernet Group have made the process even easier by adding new search functions to its retirementvillages.co.nz website.

Retirementvillages.co.nz is New Zealand’s most comprehensive guide to retirement villages, and showcases every retirement village in New Zealand. It hosts the country’s largest selection of properties for sale (with more than 500 properties currently listed) and allows users to search available properties in every region throughout the motu. Unlike other web­sites, each property is listed with ‘starting-from’ prices, allowing users to filter within their specific price range. Users can access the service for free.

Users can view villages as a whole, where they are located, and what services are available on site (including whether care is available). They can then explore individual properties in-depth using the website’s extensive online filters. The website also offers a downloadable checklist to help people narrow down what aspects of a village most suit their lifestyle, plus Eldernet’s Knowledge Lab answers questions about retirement villages that might not have even been thought about.

“Retirement village living can be a great choice for independent people who want to live among a like-minded community of people. As the popularity of village living grows, so too do the options available,” says The Eldernet Group director Esther Perriam. “Yet, villages vary greatly – in size, location, on-site offerings, ownership, philosophy and of course price – so having a tool like retirementvillages.co.nz that makes it easy for people to choose a village that best suits their lifestyle is absolutely crucial.”

For those who prefer their information in print form, The Eldernet Group also produce the Where from here He ara whakamua handbook, which features a comprehensive list of every retirement village in every region of the country. The book is free of charge and can be ordered by phoning The Eldernet Group on 0800 162 706.

