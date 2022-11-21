Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

VAST Data Powers Plan B’s All-Flash Managed Data Centres

Monday, 21 November 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: VAST Data

VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI-powered world, today announced its high-capacity, all-flash platform was selected by Plan B to ensure its data centres remain operational regardless of a cyber attack, data loss or security and networking issues.

Diego Nievas

Plan B, a leading New Zealand-based firm specialising in information and communications technology (ICT) and business continuity, manages data centres for medium to large businesses and enterprises. It also provides high-performance, in-country, and cost-effective hybrid cloud and cloud object storage to other cloud service providers (CSPs) and integrators, including some of the largest Microsoft cloud partners in New Zealand.

With the rise in data breaches and data centre outages — Gartner expects at least 75 per cent of IT organisations to face one or more ransomware attacks by 2025 — protecting clients’ core assets requires an infrastructure that fortifies data and keeps equipment safe. Plan B’s data centre also requires a high degree of flexibility to scale depending on the needs and goals of the business.

Plan B recognised that to fulfil its mission of ensuring its customers’ data is protected and has complete resiliency, it needed to update its storage devices. It also wanted a solution to facilitate its strategy of creating new and innovative products for its customers. Plan B turned to VAST Data to enable lightning-fast backups and restore performance in the event of an attack or outage.

VAST delivers petabyte-scale all-flash storage applicable for wide-ranging applications, including backups and restores with the Veeam platform. VAST's Universal Storage platform restores business-critical data and applications up to 50x faster than legacy purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs). It can meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) by providing 8x more restore performance at 40 per cent lower cost than legacy backup targets and object stores.

Today, Plan B is moving all its customer data to flash storage. VAST's all-flash object storage platform delivers up to 100Gb on the front and back end, enabling Plan B's customers to retrieve archived data in seconds as opposed to days with legacy platforms. VAST's Universal Storage disaggregated shared everything (DASE) architecture separates the storage function from compute, helping to drive performance and storage capacity.

“We found in VAST a partner that valued resilience as much as we do, enabling an S3aaS platform to remain operational under any circumstances,” said Diego Nievas, Director of Product and Technology Innovation, Plan B. “We don't have to worry about the platform at all — there is low-to-zero touch. VAST handles all our maintenance and service and firmware upgrades. This is a huge benefit for us as it can be hard to find resources.”

Universal Storage's Indestructible Snapshots feature delivers the immutability essential to Plan B. Indestructible Snapshots safeguards data by preventing critical backup copies and snapshots from being altered or destroyed by any individual before their expiration date.

In the event of an attack, VAST's platform allows Plan B to crawl through the data to find viruses, cryptolockers and ransomware. “VAST allows us to restore quickly and make sure it's correct … killing two birds with one stone,” said Nievas.

“With Universal Storage, we have flipped the switch on the capabilities of the data centre,” said Howard Fyffe, Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, VAST Data. “With a powerful partner like VAST and our Universal Storage platform, Plan B is assured that it can protect its clients' most valuable asset — their data. The affordability of our all-flash solution enables more companies to benefit from the highest levels of performance, scale, data protection and resiliency needed for today's modern business environment.”

##

About VAST Data

VAST Data delivers the data platform at the heart of the AI-powered world, accelerating time-to-insight for workload-intensive applications. The performance, scalability, ease of use and cost efficiencies of VAST's software helps enterprise organisations overcome the historic barriers to building all-flash data centres. Launched in 2019, VAST is the fastest-selling data infrastructure startup in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.

