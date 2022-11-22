Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Heritage Cuisine Of India - Voted Auckland's Best Indian Restaurant 2022

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: The Auckland Curry Movement

Kingsland based Indian eatery Heritage Cuisine of India has been announced Auckland’s best Indian restaurant for 2022, as voted by the Auckland Curry Movement.

The Auckland Curry Movement was established in 2009, with a mission of identifying Auckland’s best Indian Restaurant every year since then. There are 30 active voting members.

Heritage is an Indian restaurant that specializes in using traditional methods and recipes to give New Zealanders a taste of what they will enjoy and love.

Heritage Cuisine of India stood out in a competitive field in 2022, beating the 2020 winner Curry Master by a tiny margin.

The Auckland Curry Movement judges each restaurant based on a formula considering quality of the meal, service, ambience, cost, and of course availability of cold Kingfishers. One of the founders Matt Moore identified the Lamb Saagwala as a stand out dish.

“The lamb was tender and the spinach gravy was rich with the exact right amount of spice. Paired with cold Kingfisher on tap it was a perfect combination”

This was the first visit to Heritage Cuisine of India for the Auckland Curry Movement, however the premise used to be operated by Little India, who was a previous winner back in 2010.

