Registered Master Builders 2022 Apprentice Of The Year Announced

In the final leg of the year-long competition, Dane Schnell from Auckland has been awarded the 2022 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year award, in partnership with CARTERS.

The top eight apprentices from around Aotearoa came together in Auckland to compete in the final stages of the competition. Across a two-day event, the apprentices undertook a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and a six-hour practical skills test. This year’s practical component challenged the apprentices to each create a rocket ship to donate to early learning centres through Evolve Education Group.

Proudly winning the title of New Zealand’s 2022 Apprentice of the Year Dane Schnell, 23, from Auckland who is currently employed by Coastal Concepts and completed his training through BCITO, a business division of Te Pūkenga.

Judges were most impressed by Dane’s ambition and ability to perform in the practical challenge.

“Dane is a well-rounded and ambitious apprentice. He excels both on the tools and on the field – representing Birkenhead in the National Football League. Dane has clear plans for his future and knows what he needs to do in order to get there.

“His practical challenge was very impressive. Despite a turbulent start he was the first one to finish the rocket ship, completing it to an extremely high standard. The same could be said for the other areas of the competition. He excelled in his interview, answering technical questions very competently.

“Well done, Dane. The standard amongst our national finalists this year was very high, you have done an excellent job in taking out first place. We look forward to watching your future closely,” said the judging panel.

Registered Master Builders Chief Executive, David Kelly was impressed with the group’s talent and their commitment to being the best in their field, especially during our current environment.

“Learning new skills and applying oneself is challenging at the best of times but doing so under the conditions of the past two years is a testament to their dedication and commitment.

“Leadership in our industry matters. We look at our up-and-coming apprentices and asses their aspirations to see how we can provide fulfilling career pathways, within the sector,” said David Kelly.

Every year the high level of talent in the competition grows, and at the same time diversity in the sector continues to improve. The Master Builders State of the Sector survey reported that nearly 60 percent of builders found that diversity in their businesses improved during the last year. This was supported by a recent MBIE report that showed increased diversity is being driven at the apprenticeship level, with the Government’s Apprenticeship Boost Scheme reporting that 19 percent of the over 50,000 apprentices in the scheme identifying as Māori and eight percent identify as Pacifica.

“It is promising to see a steady increase in diversity in the Apprentice of the Year competition. Year-on-year the competition has seen an increase in diverse entrants. This year, we saw 20 percent of regional finalist from non-European backgrounds, as well as a quarter of our finalists. While we have more to do, it is encouraging to see good progress being made,” says Kelly.

The sector has also seen an increase in females, with the recent MBIE report stating that the number of female workers employed in the sector has nearly doubled in the last decade.

“Although there is still work to do in this area, the number of females increasing across the sector are very promising to see. It was also fantastic to see more females enter the competition this year and even place in the regional competition,” continues Kelly.

Runner-up went to Paulo Oliveira, 29, from the Northern Region, with Chris Foy, 21, from Waikato being awarded third place.

“Both of these apprentices were very strong contenders. Paulo only arrived in New Zealand five years ago with no English, he communicated effectively throughout the competition, and he has done exceptionally well to get where he is today. Chris was the youngest competitor in this year’s competition at 21 years old. However, this didn’t stop him, taking out a well-deserved third place,” said competition judges.

The national competition was celebrated with the finalists and their employers, family, and friends at a gala awards dinner in Auckland.

Committed to standing behind all apprentices as they start their careers, CARTERS Chief Executive, Mike Guy is impressed with the talent the competition brings together year-on-year.

“We have been sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year competition for 19 years now, and that’s something we are incredibly proud if. It’s great to be able to watch these talented apprentices giving their all in the competition and then going on to have successful careers.

“CARTERS remains committed to supporting apprentices from across the country as they build their future in the construction industry. Partnering with the competition is a great way to celebrate emerging talent and our future industry leaders,” said Mike Guy.

Before qualifying for the national competition, each of the top eight apprentices competed against other apprentices in their region. This involved a written project submission, a two-hour regional practical challenge, and an interview and site visit.

© Scoop Media

