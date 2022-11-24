PaySauce And Partners ‘Meat The Need’ For Christmas Lower Hutt

PaySauce Limited (NZX:PYS) is delighted to announce their partnership with Meat the Need by matching all donations made to the charity via the Payroll Giving feature in the app, from 24th November until Christmas.

PaySauce CEO and Co-founder Asantha Wijeyeratne said, “Kiwis are a generous bunch, and PaySauce makes regular charitable donations easier than ever with payroll giving for staff. One of the values we live by is ‘do good and be honest’ so we couldn't be happier to team up with Meat the Need to do something good at Christmas.”

Several of PaySauce’s partners are also matching the donations - Fundtap, ASB Bank and The Compliance Company have pledged their support for the campaign.

Meat the Need is a new national charity designed to supply much needed meat (and milk) to families who need feeding. The meat is donated by farmers, then processed, packed and delivered by the Meat the Need team to community groups who get the food to New Zealanders who can’t afford it.

Employees of PaySauce customers can donate to Meat the Need via the Payroll Giving feature in their app, and automatically get their tax credit, meaning for every $10 donated it just costs them $6.66. That funds 9 meals which, when matched by the campaign partners, turns into 45 meals.

