Technology Acquisition Company Intends To List On NZX

Blackpearl Group (BPG) a technology acquisition company intends to list on the NZX.

Blackpearl Group is a technology company that builds, acquires, and markets data-driven cloud services, consisting of a suite of productivity and demand generation applications for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

Founder and chief executive, Nick Lissette, says the intended listing on the NZX is a platform for future growth. There is no capital raise associated with the listing.

“A direct listing on the NZX offers us the fastest and lowest cost means of moving to a public platform to support future growth,” he said. “Our goal for the intended listing is to accelerate acquisitions by being able to offer stock in a listed entity as part of our offer to companies we wish to acquire. Becoming a listed company also offers future capital raising opportunities on the public market.”

Chairman of Blackpearl Group, Tim Crown, co-founder of Nasdaq listed Fortune 500 company, Insight Enterprises, said the company’s Kiwi origins, coupled with the NZX’s low cost and low friction listing platform, made going public on the NZX the next logical step for the company.

“Blackpearl Group is both a technology company and an investment company with enormous opportunity,” said Mr Crown. “Having invested in creating a unique technology platform that can add value to a range of applications, we have an opportunity to innovate into new digital markets.”

Blackpearl Group will be among the fastest-growing Software as a Service (SaaS) companies on the NZX when it lists. Mr Lissette said the company's proprietary data platform, the Pearl Engine, is what delivers the organic growth for both owned and acquired products.

“Our strategy is about much more than simply acquiring technology businesses for their revenue, it’s about gaining access to new talent and markets, and most importantly, accelerating organic growth,” said Mr Lissette. “Our private platform enables us to help the businesses we acquire accelerate their growth and development.”

Having just completed the acquisition of NewOldStamp, Mr Lissette said it was the right time for Blackpearl Group to list and further to accelerate its acquisition strategy. Market slowdowns and plummeting valuations of private businesses due to global recessionary pressures have created unprecedented opportunities in the market.

About Blackpearl Group

Blackpearl Group is a technology company that builds, acquires, and markets data-driven cloud services, consisting of a suite of productivity and demand generation applications for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

Blackpearl Group’s proprietary private platform, the Pearl Engine, is the cornerstone of organic growth for both built and acquired technologies. Through leveraging elements or entire components from the Pearl Engine, companies within the Group can access new markets, increase their value proposition, and improve their cost-to-revenue ratio faster and at near zero marginal cost.

Blackpearl Group's first applications focus on the number one business tool in the world today, email. Transforming it from a transactional tool into a demand-generation tool to help SMBs grow their revenue and build stronger relationships with their customers.

Founded in 2012, Blackpearl Group is driven from Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona.

© Scoop Media

