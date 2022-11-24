Wide Array Of Culinary Talent Cuisine On Show At Fieldays 2022

Food innovation and the finest New Zealand ingredients will take centre stage when a line-up of renowned celebrity chefs turn up the heat in the Fieldays Kitchen, debuting online on Fieldays TV from 30 November, coinciding with the start of Fieldays at Mystery Creek.

Viewers will be able to watch from the comfort of their homes as epicurean experts Uelese Mua, Simon Gault,

Nici Wickes, Michael Van de Elzen, Karena & Kasey Bird and Dariush Lolaiy grace the screens.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society Chief Executive Peter Nation says the line-up is a testament to New Zealand’s culinary talent. “It’s terrific to see such a high calibre group of chefs coming on board to showcase their skills and teach us about the connection between choosing what we eat and health and wellness”, says Peter.

Using fresh protein and produce sourced from across the country, the chefs will create a variety of magical dishes right before your eyes that will tempt your tastebuds whilst also sharing the importance of knowing where our food comes from.

Understanding where food comes from and how it is produced has always been a key focus for Fieldays. With New Zealand built on the foundations of dairy, meat and seafood, organisers are also excited to showcase new industries that have a growing reputation, such as kiwifruit and a wide range of new crop industries.

“Our country has some of the freshest and tastiest produce in the world”, says Peter. “And our food safety and biosecurity measures have earned us a global reputation for quality products and ingredients”.

Ingredients in this year’s edition of Fieldays Kitchen include Bay of Plenty kawakawa and Fiordland wapiti. Many of these ingredients can be found close to home the recipes and demonstrations on Fieldays TV illustrate the ease of garden-to-table cooking.

The Fieldays Kitchen has proven to be a popular feature of Fieldays. Fieldays Kitchen 2022 will debut on Fieldays.co.nz from 5.30pm Wednesday 30th November, Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd December and will be available on demand after this. Demonstrations will include our celebrity chefs creating dishes using the best of New Zealand produce and products, using easy-to-follow recipes and giving viewers at home the opportunity to cook along with them in their own homes.

Fieldays Kitchen 2022 chefs:

Uelese Mua

Uelese (Wallace) Mua began his journey in hospitality at 15, working at the Hilton as a housekeeper. He eventually worked his way up the ladder to eventually become youngest executive chef of a luxury hotel when he took this role at Hilton’s in-house restaurant Fish. Since then, he’s held many high-profile roles in restaurants such as Euro and Soul Bar and Bistro and is currently the head chef at Hotel Britomart’s Kingi restaurant.

Dariush Lolaiy

Dariush Lolaiy is the multi-award-winning head chef, author and co-owner of his family’s restaurant Cazador. The son of two chefs, Dariush grew up learning the tricks of the trade from his parents and continues to use their teachings in his cooking. Dariush grew up hunting with his family so naturally, Cazador’s menu focuses mainly on wild, organic, and free-range products.

Simon Gault

Simon Gault is a New Zealand celebrity chef, entrepreneur, food writer and television personality, known for appearing as a celebrity chef judge on MasterChef NZ. Simon has built an incredible culinary career spanning over many years.

Nici Wilkes

Cooking enthusiast Nici Wilkes is a woman of many talents. From cookbook author to food stylist and everything in between, Nici is an accomplished chef and recipe developer that enjoys showing people how easy it can be to create healthy and delicious meals at home. Nici is currently the food editor for Viva at New Zealand Herald and styles recipes for New Zealand Woman’s Weekly.

Michael Van De Elzen

Michael Van De Elzen is an internationally renowned chef and author, well-known for his focus on healthy, great tasting food. He featured as a chef on ‘The Food Truck’, a show that challenges the way we look at fast-food and how we can recreate our favourite dishes at home.

Karena and Kasey Bird

Sisters with a passion for cooking, Karena and Kasey Bird are better known as the winners of NZ Masterchef 2014. They are experts in Māori fusion cuisine and are award winning cookbook authors and publishers.

ABOUT FIELDAYS

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere. Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors.

Fieldays 2021 saw 132,776 people visit the event, generating $675M in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries. The New Zealand National Fieldays Society thanks their key partners Hyundai, Ministry of Primary Industries, and Vodafone and their Premier Sponsor Case IH for their continued support.

