Colour Filled Marae Wins Resene Total Colour Awards 2022

Images by Andy Spain, Russell Kleyn and Jeff McEwan.

Despite the many roadblocks and challenges of the past few years, the 12th annual Resene Total Colour Awards saw a bumper crop of impressive entries. From mammoth to miniature and vibrant to subdued, the incredible breadth of projects expertly coloured with Resene paints, stains and wallpapers were truly a thing for the judges to behold.

A co-led collaboration between Te Kāhui Toi and Athfield Architects was honoured with this year’s Resene Total Colour Master Nightingale Award as well as the Resene Total Colour Education Award. Their exquisitely coloured Te Rau Karamu Marae project offers a warm welcome to students and guests alike at Massey University’s Pukeahu Campus. Rich in detail and meaning, the marae invites visitors to come together, engage and rejuvenate as they are immersed in the knowledge and values of te ao Māori. The interior configuration, integration and Resene colour palette connect it with the surrounding landscape and the greater natural environment while facilitating learning, engagement and a sense of identity.

The Resene Total Colour Awards winners for 2022 are:

Resene Total Colour Master Nightingale Award

The Resene Total Colour Master Nightingale Award, named after the Nightingale family who founded and still run Resene today, recognises excellence in colour and paint use. The Award went to:

Te Rau Karamu by Te Kāhui Toi + Athfield Architects.

Also winner of the Resene Total Colour Education Award.

The judges said: “Breathtakingly beautiful and undeniably sophisticated, this marae combines the power of colour, artistry and light, exuding calm and peacefulness to draw you in. With painstaking attention to mesmerising and elegantly finished details, the sheer depth of love and passionate effort wrapped into this project is undeniable. This project draws on the past, celebrating history, yet sits beautifully in the present with an eye toward the future. Courageous use of lighter colours helps to give levity to the internal space. Within an urban environment, it gives the campus a heart with a colour palette that is inclusive and designed to bring people together. Incredibly beautiful and elegant.”

This project uses Resene Bright Spark, Resene California, Resene Gelato, Resene Golden Tainoi, Resene Melting Moment, Resene Vista Blue and an extensive range of Resene colours for the wharekai artwork.

Resene Total Colour Education Colour Maestro Award

Footsteps Preschool by Craig Burt, Parsonson Architects

The judges said: “Harnessing a refined colour palette, the combined effect is cheerful and uplifting to match the exuberance of the children who learn and play there. The project showcases an innate understanding of the power of colour and how it can be cleverly manipulated to integrate and define zones in a space.”

This project uses Resene April Sun, Resene Black White, Resene Cheeky, Resene Dolly, Resene Oxley, Resene Rivergum and Resene Woodstock.

Resene Total Colour Education Colour Maestro Award

Silverstream School Redevelopment by Murray Robertson, Robertson Hidzir Architects

The judges said: “Colour is viewed through timber frames with related hues, which connect one space to the next, like chapters of a book developing a story. Task-based zones are communicated through the palette using clear colour cues without being too overt. This project shows how you can elevate a building with careful thought and attention to colour placement. The hues have given it light, energy and fresh appeal.”

This project uses Resene Bismark, Resene Half Delta, Resene Half Sea Fog, Resene Merino, Resene Natural and Resene Opal.

Resene Total Colour Education Colour Maestro Award

New 3 Classroom Block + Toilet Block, Hikurangi School by Sarah Bertie, Designgroup Architects h + k

The judges said: “Colour blocking cleverly knits old and new together, giving a sense of coherence across the whole project. In this project, colour knows no bounds, seamlessly continuing confidently across a multitude of surfaces and planes with a lively and bold palette. A textbook lesson in how colour can be used to turn the ordinary into the memorable.”

This project uses Resene Flashback, Resene Grey Friars, Resene Limerick, Resene Pukeko, Resene Resolution Blue and Resene Wild Thing.

Resene Total Colour Rising Star Award

Identity Redefined by Varna Berriman

The judges said: “A classic example of one space many ways, this project role models how we should all think about colour in spaces. Physical and emotional needs have been taken into account to lead decision making when choosing and placing colour to ensure they support each user’s identity. A toolkit of colour is unlocked to adapt the project to enhance and celebrate individuality.”

This project uses Resene Adrenalin, Resene All Black, Resene Boogie Wonderland, Resene Bright Spark, Resene Cowabunga, Resene Curious Blue, Resene Dark Oak, Resene Del Toro, Resene Detroit, Resene Gold Dust, Resene Half Limerick, Resene Left Field, Resene Lemon Grass, Resene Lightning Yellow, Resene Malibu, Resene Meranti, Resene Merino, Resene Pitch Black, Resene Porcelain, Resene Pursuit, Resene Rock Salt, Resene Scrumptious, Resene Seaweed, Resene Shocking, Resene Smitten, Resene Sublime and Resene White Pointer.

Resene Total Colour Rising Star Colour Maestro Award

Undercover Bistro by Sarah Straker-William, Straker Williams

The judges said: “A simple idea that’s been so cleverly realised. This structure is adaptable and can be reconfigured with colour as a visual transition. Clever colour blocking using highly-appealing hues brings together a beautiful colour palette that showcases the structure in whatever configuration it appears.”

This project uses Resene Awash, Resene Birthday Suit, Resene Botticelli, Resene Jandal, Resene Oracle, Resene Rouge, Resene Tom Thumb and Resene Tussock.

Resene Total Colour Rising Star Colour Maestro Award

Bugi Bagi by Jessica Rayment, Jessica Alice Design

The judges said: “The juxtaposition of something so transient and precarious against something so enduring provides a beautiful harmony. This project reaches out beyond its surroundings to the neighbouring parkland and draws those elements in, anchoring nature into this space. The restraint of the colour palette works beautifully because the environment is so strong; it’s empathetic, yet distinctive.”

This project uses Resene Forest Green, Resene Karaka and Resene Rivergum.

Resene Total Colour Residential Interior Award

Beach Barn by Alex Fulton, Alex Fulton Design + Nott Architects

The judges said: “Colour brings personality to this home. Creatively executed, this palette is holistically designed and draws attention to feature spaces with relief and neutrality, allowing the carefully curated accent colour choices to lead the colour story. Colour selections and curations of treasures are interwoven with care so that each supports the other.”

This project uses Resene Apple Blossom, Resene Glorious, Resene Kelp, Resene Lazy River, Resene My Pink, Resene Tom Thumb and Resene Wan White.

Resene Total Colour Residential Interior Colour Maestro Award

Titirangi Mid-century by Felicity Brenchley, Felicity Brenchley Architects

The judges said: “Colour builds a sense of interiority in this home, focusing attention on internal spaces with their carefully placed blocks of colour. The hues complement the mid-century appeal, with a few bright surprises to delight. Each room’s colour choices invite you in, encouraging you to make yourself at home.”

This project uses Resene Double Concrete, Resene Half Merino, Resene Jurassic, Resene Pirate Gold, Resene Salsa, Resene Sea Fog, Resene Teal, Resene Triple Concrete and a rainbow of Resene testpots.

Resene Total Colour Residential Interior Colour Maestro Award

Portis Blue - Ngaio Renovation by Katie Peck, Kurio

The judges said: “Colour is used confidently, purposefully and courageously, lifting this home’s interior and giving it distinction. Colour adds character to each space, imbuing each with its own unique personality to enjoy.”

This project uses Resene Blue Night, Resene Half Bianca, Resene Biscay, Resene Desert Sand, Resene Paris White, Resene Possessed, Resene Thumbs Up, Resene Trojan and Resene Unwind.

Resene Total Colour Residential Interior Colour Maestro Award

Huntly Residences by Method Group Ltd

The judges said: “This home has great style, sense of presence and the anticipation of waiting for an occasion – and it’s the colour that brings the atmosphere and sets the tone. The colour selection has followed the lead of the architecture, complementing it and drawing attention to the architectural detailing. Each choice defines the mood of the space, so you instantly know exactly what each room is for.”

This project uses Resene Anemone Green, Resene Double Truffle, Resene Half Truffle, Resene Halcyon, Resene Quarter Merino, Resene Moby, Resene Pioneer Red and Resene Sweet Spot.

Resene Total Colour Residential Exterior Award

Bellevue Street by Sims & Blue Limited

The judges said: “This graceful home has had its beauty restored with colour and quality of workmanship. The colour palette has just the right touches to draw your eye to the interesting form and architectural details. Deep blue grounds the home and sets the base for a layered colour palette that lightens as it rises, bringing out this home’s many charms.”

This project uses Resene Dark Night, Resene Half Pearl Lusta, Resene Quarter Pearl Lusta and Resene Powder Blue.

Resene Total Colour Residential Exterior Colour Maestro Award

Kerr Residence by Melanie Jayne Design (Limited) + P&B Painting NZ Limited

The judges said: “A handsome choice of colours, this palette celebrates the vintage of this home. Clearly distinguishing the ground level and the top living level, the living environment appears to float with the lightened hue. The feature front door is striking, it’s colour reflective of the water of the pool and yet still authentic of its original era.”

This project uses Resene Black White, Resene Frozen and Resene Grey Friars.

Resene Total Colour Residential Exterior Colour Maestro Award

Henry Street Villa by Russell Allen Architect

The judges said: “All roads lead to this front door glowing with welcome. Small details are ever-so-carefully picked out with cheerful yellow to lift the spirits. The hues are empathetic of the history of this home celebrating its past and bringing in colour with a hat tip to nature, while moving it forward into today’s environment.”

This project uses Resene Bright Spark, Resene Flax, Resene Green Mist, Resene Heartwood, Resene Ironsand, Resene Villa White and Resene White.

Resene Total Colour Landscape Award

The Seat by Atlas Architects

The judges said: “This landscape has a sense of things to come. Already beautifully integrated and breathtaking, this will become even more so once the plantings mature. The origami roof plays with the light making one colour seem like many more nuances of colour. The achromatic palette works wonderfully with the green foliage, helping it nestle well into the surrounding landscape.”

This project uses Resene Black, Resene Bokara Grey, Resene Crowshead, Resene Half Bokara Grey, Resene Ironsand, Resene Quarter Ironsand and Resene White.

Resene Total Colour Landscape Colour Maestro Award

Queenslander Home Renovation at Hawthorne by Dion Seminara, Dion Seminara Architecture

The judges said: “Diversity in planting and the combination of rock and retaining walls comes together to support a landscape that isn’t just aesthetically pleasing but also encourages productive growing activity. The grand point of entry provides tremendous curb appeal and sets the scene for the supporting landscape.”

This project uses Resene Half Fuscous Grey, Resene Nero and Resene Quarter Black White.

Resene Total Colour Neutrals Award

Internet NZ by Caroline Watts, Studio DB

The judges said: “The palette enhances the spaciousness of this office, deliberately uncluttered, where the colour selection follows the same philosophy. The infusion of light supports the neutrality, giving clarity to the space. Varied gloss levels of materials play with the lighting and sense of space. An undeniably calm zone that sets the scene for office harmony.”

This project uses Resene Half Alabaster, Resene Trojan and Resene Tuna.

Resene Total Colour Neutrals Colour Maestro Award

Bell Rd by Katie Scott, Sticks+Stones Design

The judges said: “Different spaces are well connected through a neutral palette that touches all surfaces for a monochromatic rhythm of subtle colour. Playing off dark and light, this home carefully balances both. It’s the perfect backdrop for living that allows occupants to add their own colour contrasts with furniture, accessories and treasures.”

This project uses Resene Alabaster, Resene Double Tuna, Resene Fuscous Grey, Resene Half Sea Fog and Resene Half Surrender.

Resene Total Colour Installation – Experiential – Product Award

Brick Bay Wines and Sculpture Trail - The Nest by Nicholas Rowsby + Brandon Carter-Chan + Joseph Trace

The judges said: “Beautiful gradation with subtle colour shifts, each colour in this project highlights line, form and structure. Wholeheartedly embracing the ethos of circular design, the team’s strong vision is clear from the design through to the finished build. The project is distinctive yet nestles well within the landscape. A masterclass for us all as to how old can become new again.”

This project uses Resene Lone Ranger, Resene Okey Dokey and Resene Toorak.

Resene Total Colour Installation – Experiential – Product Colour Maestro Award

Kuru Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu by MTG Hawke’s Bay

The judges said: “Tremendous attention to detail has created this immersive and luscious colour experience. Continuity, patterning and a connection to nature come together to form a natural flow

through the exhibition. Powerful repetition and colour draws visitors in and ensures their visit is a memorable one.”

This project uses Resene Black, Resene Blue Lagoon, Resene Butterfly Bush, Resene Catwalk, Resene Deep Koamaru, Resene Deep Sea, Resene Exponent, Resene Freedom, Resene Keppel, Resene Kumutoto, Resene Lip Service, Resene Paua, Resene Quarter Pearl Lusta, Resene Seeker and Resene Tapestry.

Resene Total Colour Installation – Experiential – Product Colour Maestro Award

Stardust to Supercontinents Timeline by Ceci Wilkinson + Lis Cherry, Thylacine Design

The judges said: “Timber has an agenda all its own, and this project pays the material homage with layer upon layer presented in a carefully chosen palette of wood stain hues inspired by a key specimen. The inspiration is brilliantly realised in the exhibition to draw your eye into the exhibits. It’s a rare treat to see timber used so creatively to set the scene.”

This project uses Resene Colorwood Deep Oak, Resene Colorwood Meranti and Resene Colorwood Walnut.

Resene Total Colour Installation – Experiential – Product Colour Maestro Award

Te Atamira a te Iwi - The Peoples Platform by Isthmus Group

The judges said: “Here today moved tomorrow, this inviting and energetic temporary space stands in contrast to the streetscape. Cleverly designed for adaptability in location, multipurpose use and access, it boldly celebrates repurposing street space for all to enjoy. The strong triangular forms and distinct colouration are delightful and make it a memorable bright spot to seek out in the city.”

This project uses Resene Blast Grey 2, Resene Footloose, Resene Haast Shale and Resene Kowhai.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Public + Retail Award

Patti’s and Cream by Annie Simpson King, Simpson King Design

The judges said: “Yum! This project not only celebrates the experience of having an ice cream but elevates it. The delicious colours call you inside, offering comfort and the warmest of welcomes – then cosily wrap around you, encouraging you to stay. A scrumptious evolution of this brand’s story.”

This project uses Resene Black, Resene Double Bianca, Resene Flesh, Resene Goldmine and Resene White.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Public + Retail Colour Maestro Award

SoYo Frozen Yoghurt by Hierarchy Group

The judges said: “Colour is used to push the boundaries of what we have come to expect from mall retail. The placement of hues at mind-bending angles redefine the sense of space to stretch the definition of its limits. The design is innovative in its use of the client’s branding colours, in a way that wholeheartedly embraces them. An ‘Instagrammable’ destination.”

This project uses Resene Alabaster, Resene Hullabaloo and a Resene custom made Soyo Orange.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Public + Retail Colour Maestro Award

Noah’s Ark Teahouse Cuba Store by ZhenJian Ruan

The judges said: “A warm welcome awaits in this intimate space with a colour palette that has been carefully, sympathetically and beautifully executed in a heritage building. The hues draw inspiration from the steeped qualities of tea with layers of tonal colour that nod to nature. The restful palette offers respite from the bustling street outside, a tempting invitation to simply sit and sip awhile.”

This project uses Resene Green Spring, Resene Palm Leaf, Resene Quarter Mondo and Resene Quarter Pravda.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Exterior Award

Te Hurihanga Training & Service Centre by MODE Design Corp Ltd. in collaboration with Avail Pacific

The judges said: “Lively, exciting and happy, colour is ambitiously harnessed to maximum effect. Occupying a physically central space, this project wholeheartedly embraces the spirit of the town through its new colours. Each component has its own unique personality drenched in bold colour from tip to toe, showcasing its character both in isolation and in tandem with its neighbours.”

This project uses Resene Black, Resene Colonial White, Resene Fuel Yellow, Resene Gondwana, Resene Half Colonial White, Resene Laser, Resene Lonestar, Resene Palm Green, Resene Parsley, Resene Permanent Green and Resene Wild West.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Office Award

Vision Systems Office Fit-out by Studio Soul Limited

The judges said: “Strength of colour defines this office’s architecture. The robust colour treatment responds to the strong building shell, reflecting the client’s identity and imparting depth to the building fabric. The space feels anchored, delightfully celebrating the many nooks for an uplifting play on colour surprise.”

This project uses Resene Astral, Resene Black White, Resene Clockwork Orange and Resene Nero.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Office Colour Maestro Award

MC Te Kāuta by Sophie Burns, Anna Kean Pritchard, Christopher Gough Palmer, David Storey, Guy Whateley, Emma Harney of Burning Red Design + Saturday Creative

The judges said: “This lively, fun and exciting social space is an unexpected colourful treat in a corporate office. Whether experiencing the space individually as a retreat from a traditional workstation or as a social core to share with colleagues, the colour treatment is immediately invigorating and energising. The perfect pick-me-up palette.”

This project uses Resene Alabaster, Resene Alert Tan, Resene Bardot, Resene Belladonna, Resene Black, Resene Bright Spark, Resene Candy Floss, Resene Friar Greystone, Resene Half Turbo, Resene Nero, Resene Red Berry, Resene Roadster, Resene Smitten, Resene Smoke Tree, Resene Triple Tana, Resene Tulip Tree and Resene Vibe.

Resene Total Colour Commercial Interior Office Colour Maestro Award

The Business Hive by Annabel Berry and Meghan Nockels, Design Federation

The judges said: “Buzzing with earthy and cheerful colours, this honeycomb of hues is uplifting and undeniably apt for a busy working space brimming with personality. Harnessing the power of colour psychology, each hue is used deliberately to enrich the use of the office space for all, combining the best of working from home, away from home.”

This project uses Resene Atlas, Resene Avalanche, Resene Bach, Resene Buttercup, Resene Dusted Grey, Resene Eureka, Resene Good As Gold, Resene Gothic, Resene Green Meets Blue, Resene Jungle Mist, Resene Kingfisher Blue, Resene Moroccan Spice, Resene Nero, Resene Rock Blue, Resene Sea Fog, Resene Sea Nymph, Resene Smokescreen, Resene Spindle, Resene Thatch, Resene Turbo, Resene Volcano, Resene Whiskey Sour and Resene Wishlist.

Resene Total Colour Heritage Award

Hastings Municipal Building by Matthews & Matthews Architects Ltd

The judges said: “This grand project is proudly prominent on the streetscape, leading through to an interior welcoming all with a palette that is the perfect balance of relaxed, serene and sensitive. The hues make the space adaptable to all occasions and events, inviting the community to make the space their own. A challenging project to complete, this project is beautifully finished and graciously glorious.”

This project uses Resene Black White, Resene Eighth Friar Greystone, Resene Eighth Grey Friars, Resene Grey Friars, Resene Half Putty, Resene Rainee, Resene Rakaia and Resene Triple Merino.

Resene Total Colour Heritage Colour Maestro Award

Symonds Street Public Conveniences and Shelter by Salmond Reed Architects

The judges said: “It’s always a joy to see so much thought put into almost forgotten spaces. This project is wonderfully restored with a fitting heritage palette that is much more detailed than first impressions may suggest. The careful placement and selection of colour builds up the heritage story so that each part works in harmony with all others.”

This project uses Resene Double Villa White, Resene Forest Green, Resene Gunmetal, Resene Pearl, Resene Pearl Lusta, Resene Rustic Red and Resene Triple Pearl Lusta.

Resene Total Colour Lifetime Achievement Award

Megan Harrison-Turner

Megan’s love of all things colour is evident as soon as you meet her. It’s a love she shares enthusiastically and generously – with clients, companies, students and through her styling work.

As well as an innate knowledge of the power of colours and how to combine them into palettes to make the most of each space, Megan also has the rare ability to be able to articulate what the hue brings to a space and why it works so that others can share this same knowledge. Megan

combines the artistry of colour with the technical knowhow of colour theory, which makes her colour selections and teachings all the more apt and valuable.

Megan’s work has added colour to a huge number and range of projects over the years and led to an ever-expanding list of grateful clients. Megan’s energy and enthusiasm for colour is infectious. Her work has encouraged clients to become more confident in their colour choices and embrace new hues. And for her students, Megan’s colour teachings have set each on a colour journey of their own.

