Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Widens Broadband Performance Programme To New Technologies And More Providers

Monday, 28 November 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has today announced the next phase of Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ), widening the programme to cover new technologies, additional providers and geographies – and offering volunteers an added bonus.

While the Commission has been monitoring residential broadband performance since 2007, it first launched the MBNZ programme in 2018 when it partnered with SamKnows, a world leader in broadband performance measurement. Since then, the programme has published quarterly reports to provide independent information that shows broadband performance across different providers, plans, and technologies to enable consumers to make confident and informed choices about their connectivity.

Following a review of the MBNZ programme, and a competitive tender process, the Commission has appointed SamKnows to continue delivering the programme for the next three years. This next phase will cover more providers, particularly those who offer fixed wireless (including 5G), satellite technologies, and those with a rural customer base (without fibre broadband services).

“We’re excited about the next phase of the programme and what it means for Kiwi consumers – particularly those who aren’t able to get fibre, who will have a much clearer picture of the speed of other connectivity options,” said Telecommunications Commissioner, Tristan Gilbertson.

Mr Gilbertson says consumers are the backbone of the MBNZ programme – enabling access to real-world data about how the internet is performing in New Zealand homes, and he is calling on more consumers to volunteer to support the next phase.

“Our existing volunteers are the reason we have been able to help other Kiwis to make informed broadband decisions and create a real incentive for service providers to innovate and compete on performance – not just price.

“We are looking for more volunteers, especially those on fixed wireless and satellite, to enable us to accurately measure and report on the performance of these other technologies.

“An added benefit for volunteers in the next phase of the programme is access to “RealSpeed” functionality which allows them to test the performance of their in-home WiFi. This will help them to discern whether any issues with their broadband are due to their connection, their WiFi, or their device.”

Current volunteers don’t need to do anything – their results will keep contributing to the MBNZ programme as it continues and expands to capture more technologies in more areas.

Those who wish to participate can volunteer by signing up at the measuringbroadbandnewzealand.com website. Priority will be given to those on the technologies and in the areas that the next phase of the programme is focussed on testing.

The first set of results under the next phase of the programme will be available early next year when the Commission hopes to be able to publish performance information for Starlink and 5G wireless broadband for the first time.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 