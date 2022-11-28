Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mars Bars & Snickers To Get New Recyclable Paper-based Wrapper

Monday, 28 November 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Mars NZ

Mars New Zealand has today announced a major step forward in its sustainability journey by committing to transition the company’s much-loved Mars, Snickers and Milky Way chocolate bars to new paper-based wrappers, that can be recycled via traditional kerbside recycling.

Peter Simmons, general Manager, Mars NZ examines the new packaging

In a world first for the global company, the shift to paper-based packaging will first be seen in Australia on the company’s much loved MARS BAR®, SNICKERS® and MILKY WAY® as of April 2023.

MARS BAR® and SNICKERS® in paper-based packaging will be rolled out in New Zealand soon after, from June 2023. Fun size bars in paper-based wrappers, including MILKY WAY® will be available in New Zealand from 2024.

A result of extensive R&D trials and locally driven innovation from Mars Wrigley’s manufacturing site in Ballarat, Australia, the new paper-based wrapper is widely recyclable through comingled recycling bins and paper/cardboard recycling bins across New Zealand, enabling Kiwis to easily recycle the packaging via their kerbside recycling bin.

This change to paper-based packaging will reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfill each year by 11 tonnes, or more than seven million wrappers.

Peter Simmons, General Manager of Mars New Zealand says, “The transition to paper-based packaging for our Australian-made chocolate bars marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey.

“As one of the largest pet food, food, and snacks and treats suppliers in New Zealand, Mars has a responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint right across our business, including packaging. The launch of this new paper-based packaging is a significant step for us towards our local and global packaging targets.

“We recognise the need to make changes to all our product packaging so it can be recycled across New Zealand. For example, over 90% of our food portfolio packaging is already recyclable in many regions, and this percentage will increase once the infrastructure becomes available. We also know that driving meaningful change takes time and we are proud to be taking these steps toward our 2025 commitments.

“We are focused on finding the right solution for each of our products; this includes exploring a wide range of recyclable materials to ensure we maintain the high quality and freshness of our products, whilst choosing a material that can be easily recyclable by our consumers and in line with local recycling infrastructure. We are committed to working with industry and other partners to make recycling simpler and more accessible for New Zealand consumers and doing what we can to ensure we have the right infrastructure in place to achieve this,” says Peter.

As part of the company’s commitment to its $1B Sustainable in a Generation plan, Mars is committed in New Zealand, and globally, to supporting and creating a circular economy where packaging never becomes waste.

Mars NZ is a signatory of the New Zealand Plastic Packaging Declaration and of the ANZPAC Plastics Pact, reflecting the company’s commitment to using 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2025 or earlier. Mars is also part of The Global Commitment, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, with a common vision of a circular economy for plastics.

Mars’ new paper-based packaging will be available on 47g and 64g MARS BAR®s, 44g and 64g SNICKERS® at all leading New Zealand supermarkets and convenience stores from June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mars NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 