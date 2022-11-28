Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Heading Overseas? Here’s The Insurance To Ease Your Mind

Monday, 28 November 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Canstar

As New Zealanders gradually return to international travel, fears remain that COVID will disrupt the adventures.

That is why Canstar this year brought back its Travel Insurance Ratings and Outstanding Value Awards for providers who offer travellers comprehensive cover - including for issues related to COVID - at a great price.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said nervousness from the pandemic meant finding the right travel insurance for a trip was now a ‘must-have’ rather than the ‘nice-to-have’ it might have been before COVID.

As such, an insurance policy must now have some form of COVID cover to be eligible for a Canstar 5-star rating. Canstar’s research methodology has also incorporated several COVID-specific elements to its analysis of the Travel Insurance Outstanding Value Award winners. These elements include the consideration of COVID benefits in the cover, including medical and cancellation cover.

According to Mr George, “insurance is often a difficult purchase, simply because there are so many variables in play, small print to wade through and costs to consider. The impact of COVID has made this all the more difficult. Canstar’s analysis of the market should make the decision-making a little easier, and free up time for Kiwis to plan their adventures instead.”

Canstar is proud to announce the winners of its Travel Insurance Outstanding Value Awards across four categories: International Travel, Tran-Tasman, Seniors and South Pacific Cruise.

Worldcare scooped Outstanding Value Awards across all profiles for its consistent pricing, and was particularly strong in the International and Senior profiles. Southern Cross Travel Insurance won three Outstanding Value Awards for International Travel, South Pacific Cruise and Seniors, due to its impressive levels of cover at reasonable prices. House of Travel won Outstanding Value Awards for South Pacific Cruise, Trans-Tasman, and International Travel for its excellent value and broad cover. Finally, AMP picked up an Outstanding Value Award for Seniors due to its competitive pricing in the older age groups.

Mr George said the recognition of Outstanding Value was a “real endorsement of these policies. For those planning trips across these categories, the awards should provide reassurance for Kiwis as they finally head offshore.”

Canstar uses its bespoke methodology to find the winners, considering the customer journey, support services, cover, and COVID-related benefits of each policy. Canstar analysed 17 providers to find its winners.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

