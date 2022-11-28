Toha And FarmIQ Partnership Will Allow Farmers To Get More Value From Their Data

An exciting partnership between climate innovator, Toha, and farm management tool, FarmIQ, will help farmers, corporate farming operations and industry organisations streamline and simplify their environmental goals, prove their sustainability credentials and get more financial value from the data they have collected.

Toha is enabling industry leaders to bring the opportunity of nature-based climate solutions into the conversation around agricultural emissions. Toha is creating a system of incentives rather than sticks to engage farmers and rural communities, and are also making it easier for projects and landowners who are prioritising climate and nature to get friendlier finance.

FarmIQ is a map-based farm management tool that helps farmers keep track of land and animal recording, feed data, staff management, and compliance activities such as the NZ Farm Assurance Programme, Fresh Water Farm Plans, and emissions and farm environment planning. The tool keeps everything in hand for farmers, freeing up more time to do what they love.

FarmIQ CEO, Will Noble, is excited about the many benefits this new partnership will provide: “Toha is an impressive organisation with a highly credible team. Its vision to connect conscious capital with on-farm projects requiring funding is way ahead of the curve. This collaboration focusing on nature-positive agriculture will be a win-win for farmers, the industry, our environment and our communities.”

The connection between the two organisations was made when Toha presented at this year’s Te Hono National Forum and the teams realised the clear alignment and shared values of protecting the environment, supporting and recognising the hard work of farmers, and keeping New Zealand’s ag industry world-class.

Farmers accumulate a wealth of data which can be of great value to their operation and the wider agricultural industry. Data in a silo can have little benefit or value for anyone, but to open up and share this data requires pre-conditions for trust.

FarmIQ and Toha are coming from a similar ethos of baked-in respect for farmer data ownership, and this partnership between the two organisations will help farmers get more financial value from sharing their farm data.

“We want to help NZ farmers turn their climate actions into a big opportunity for nature and for the profitability and resilience of their farms,” says Nathalie Whitaker, co-founder and Chief Executive of Toha Foundry. “Our relationship with FarmIQ leverages the power of the industry partnership model which has successfully built FarmIQ over many years.”

As a sustainability-focused organisation currently working toward Toitū and B Corp certifications, it was a natural fit for FarmIQ to partner with Toha, a visionary in what can be achieved when we work towards a common goal, and refreshingly frank in spelling out the urgent work needed to protect and regenerate our environment.

FarmIQ and its forecasting ‘sister tool’, FARMAX, will be used to measure and provide evidence of the sustainable actions that farmers are making towards their environmental goals, channelling data about farm management actions to proof-of-outcome reports.





© Scoop Media

