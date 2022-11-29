Hell Pizza Launches Limited Edition Vegetarian Steak And Cheese Pie Pizza - With A Blood-infused Twist

BLOODY HELL!

Hell Pizza has recreated the iconic Steak and Cheese Pie as a vegetarian pizza, complete with Fable plant-based steak.

But to ensure meat-eaters have something to bite into, they’re offering an optional side condiment – tomato sauce made with real blood.

Hell Pizza has long been known to push the boundaries and give people something to talk about - and their latest launch is set to be no different. Inspired by the humble Kiwi classic Steak and Cheese pie, the team at Hell have achieved the unthinkable and created a new limited-edition vegetarian Steak and Cheese Pie pizza, which is sure to delight the tastebuds of veggie lovers nationwide.

Keen to avoid a blood bath, Hell has also set out to ensure their meat-loving customers don’t feel their blood boil at the news of the vegetarian pizza, with the launch of an optional condiment to accompany the new steak and cheese flavoured offering: To-Meat-O Sauce.

Infused with traces of real blood, and delivered in a hospital-style blood bag, the tomato sauce is the first of its kind in New Zealand. The special recipe is hand made in store, based on a classic Kiwi-style tomato sauce, infused with beef stock and capsules of deer blood.

The Steak and Cheese Pie pizza features Fable’s infamous plant-based steak, made from Shiitake mushrooms which deliver the same umami flavour you would taste in real steak, as well as the traditional gravy, cheddar, mozzarella and flaky puff pastry. The pizza can even be customised for Vegan fans, with a dairy-free mozzarella available too.

The new product has been intentionally designed to ensure that all New Zealanders can enjoy our favourite Kiwi pie as a pizza – vegetarian or not. A recent survey revealed that one in ten New Zealanders were now vegetarian, or roughly 500,000 Kiwis, who will be sure to enjoy a plant-based twist on a meaty classic.



Callum Davies, founder and director of Hell Pizza, says the new product is designed to appeal to vegetarians and flexitarians – with an optional extra sauce for the nine in ten New Zealanders who just couldn’t bear a steak and cheese pie pizza without a bit of animal product on it.

“The humble Steak and Cheese Pie is a meaty Kiwi classic, and although we may have interpreted this as a meat-free pie pizza, we’ve created a bloody good tomato sauce in case any of our carnivorous friends get their nose out of joint.

“We realise that we need to be creative to encourage the most stubborn of meat-eaters to try new plant-based proteins. We did this with the infamous Burger Pizza a few years ago, and this is the next chapter for HELL in that space.”

The new limited-edition Steak and Cheese Pie Pizza is available at Hell Pizza stores nationwide for $13 for a Snack size and $24.50 for a Double. The To-Meat-O Sauce is an optional condiment at no additional cost.

About HELL:

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand's most infamous and well-known brands, with 77 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1,200 staff. Behind the irreverent brand, HELL focuses on quality products at good value, offering Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods, and specialising in catering carefully for all dietary requirements. HELL supports a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults and IHC's Project Active and is an active member of the local communities in which it operates.

