New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise – Media Release

The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today.

The highest number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents nationally was 13.4 in the year ended December 1973, and the lowest was 3.0 in the July 2011 year, after the global financial crisis.

“The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents is useful for comparing the number of new homes consented across the regions, as it accounts for the difference in population between areas,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

