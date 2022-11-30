Ravensdown Proud To Partner With New Zealand Leadership Coalition To Tackle Agricultural Emissions

Ravensdown has today shown its commitment to the future of New Zealand farming by uniting with Government and leading New Zealand agribusinesses to address the challenge of climate change and sustainability.

The Joint Venture (JV) leadership coalition, launched by the Prime Minister at Fieldays today, sees Government partner with agribusiness leaders at scale to help New Zealand lower agricultural emissions.

The line-up of JV partners, ANZCO Foods, Fonterra, Rabobank, Ravensdown, Silver Fern Farms, and Synlait, represent the full spectrum of the food and fibre industry, giving Government insight and access to the entire farm-to-consumer-to-investor value chain.

Garry Diack, Ravensdown Chief Executive Officer, says the industry owes it to farmers to partner, invest and collaborate to help solve the most significant challenge of our time.

“The success of the New Zealand primary sector is built on our international reputation for producing food and products that are good for people and good for the planet. Our best chance of addressing agricultural emissions is to take a leadership position and act collectively. And, as a farmer owned co-operative, we understand the benefit of working together to achieve good outcomes.”

Each of the industry partners has a strong commercial focus on investment and innovation that will practically help farmers lower on-farm emissions. Together, with Government, they will work to put new tools and technology in the hands of farmers faster.

The partners have made a funding commitment that will rise to around $35 million a year by 2025, matched by Government, which would see at least $170 million invested over the next four years.

Each of the partners brings unique and complementary innovations, insights and strengths to the table.





“At Ravensdown, we take a science-led approach to smarter farming for a better New Zealand. We’re making good progress with advancements in things like precision fertiliser, effluent pond systems and soil science, but there’s much more we can all achieve together.”

