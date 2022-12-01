Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avanti Finance Appoints New General Manager Property

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Avanti Finance

Avanti Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Boyce, who joins the Executive Team as General Manager Property. Ian has been brought on board to help grow Avanti’s mortgage presence.

He has spent most of his career at ASB, most recently as General Manager Business Banking. Over his time at ASB, Ian helped successfully launch ASB in the South Island, and has held senior roles in Retail, Business and Commercial, Insurance and Third-Party Banking, developing, and implementing new operating and distribution models.

Ian has extensive senior leadership experience, as well as being a member of numerous Risk and governance committees.

He says he’s looking forward to this new chapter at Avanti. “I’m really excited about joining the Avanti team to support its growth ambitions and its relentless focus on customers and people.”

“Ian is well-known in the finance industry and his expertise is key for Avanti to grow our mortgage distribution channels,” acting CEO Paul Jamieson says. “We’re thrilled to have him join our executive team to work on delivering Avanti’s strategy.”

Ian commenced his role on Monday, 28th November.

