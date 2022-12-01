Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards: Winners Announced

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 11:22 am
Press Release: ANZIIF

We are delighted to announce the winners of the 10th ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

These award winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the New Zealand insurance industry and all share a common pursuit for excellence.

'As an ANZIIF judge, I’ve seen first-hand the incredible ways our industry has supported customers and its people,' said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. 'Our industry plays such a vital role in supporting the community when they need it most, through natural disasters, the pandemic, or a skills shortage, we collaborate, we innovate, we inspire.'

Among the awards for individual excellence, Tama Rawhiti of AIG was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Craig Kirk of Delta Insurance was announced Insurance Leader of the Year, Chris Curtin of AA Insurance was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.

