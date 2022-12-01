Home-grown Talented Real Estate Lawyer Promoted At Russell McVeagh

Leading New Zealand law firm Russell McVeagh has announced the promotion of talented Real Estate lawyer, Natalie Steur, to partner (subject to completing Law Society requirements).

Natalie's promotion will continue the expansion of the firm's market-leading Real Estate & Construction team following on from Sarah Blackmore's promotion to partner last year. The team, which includes partners Ed Crook, David Butler, Anna Crosbie and Sarah Blackmore, is known as a standout group offering broad expertise to clients negotiating complex property transactions and carrying out significant development projects in Aotearoa.

Natalie brings specialist expertise in the real estate sector and advises on all aspects of property law, particularly in relation to complex and structured real estate transactions and her areas of specialisation include commercial acquisitions and divestments, development agreements and pre-lets and real estate focused mergers and acquisitions.

Her promotion further strengthens the Real Estate and Construction team's reputation and capabilities, and she is noted as having, "a talented commercial brain alongside excellent client skills", in independent client feedback in Legal 500's Asia-Pacific Guide. This Guide ranks the team as Tier 1 in Real Estate and Construction, and the team is additionally recognised as Band 1 in Chambers and Partners' Guide.

Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young says, "We are just delighted to welcome Nat to the partnership. She is a Russell McVeagh talent who began her career with us and has become an exceptional leader of our firm. Nat is highly regarded by clients and team members alike, and we are very happy to congratulate her on achieving this career milestone."

