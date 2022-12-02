Kings Plant Barn Names New Chief Executive

Auckland’s largest independent garden centre chain Kings Plant Barn has named Matthew Bailey as its new chief executive.

Bailey will join Kings from STILL – Kings parent company that acquired the business in 2018. STILL is an organisation made up of niche companies, collaborations and cultural projects focused around people, nature, arts and culture.

Bailey has a strong background in finance and investments, along with experience in governance in a variety of industries and not-for-profit organisations. He has been chair of the Kings Plant Barn board for the last five years.

Current chief executive Chris Hall, is stepping aside after 28 years with Kings. During this time, Chris has led the growth of the company to become Auckland’s largest independent garden centre chain, with eight retail stores across Tāmaki Makaurau, including the new Stonefields store on Lunn Ave in Mt Welligton, four cafes, three nurseries and a full eCommerce offering and distribution centre.

Chris is also acknowledged to have successfully steered the company through challenging retail times during the Covid pandemic.

Incoming Kings’ chair Tony Caughey ONZM, says Matthew is taking the reins of the organisation at a pivotal time.

“Following the successful opening of our new concept store in Stonefields earlier this year, Kings is in an exciting phase of evolution,” says Caughey.

“There are excellent growth opportunities for the business to help cultivate a greener future for New Zealand, while still staying true to its core values of providing trusted advice, quality plants and gardening solutions.”

Matthew says he is looking forward to having the opportunity to help shape the future of Kings and to take the reins from Chris after almost three decades of leadership.

“I’m excited to have the responsibility of leading such a well-loved Kiwi business. I believe that Kings’ mission to bring plants to life through our stores and cafes resonates with both staff and customers. Plants make people happy, and that’s a great motivation to come to work every day.”

Matthew Bailey will take up his new role on December 5, 2022.

About Kings Plant Barn

Kings Plant Barn is one of Auckland's most loved garden centres, nurturing our relationship with plants for 30 years. The first Kings store opened in 1992 as a family-owned business of passionate plant people who wanted to make it easier for people to grow great gardens. Since then, Kings has grown to eight locations across Auckland including all-new Kings Plant Barn Stonefields. 30 years on, Kings continues to offer quality products and the best service.

