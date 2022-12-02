Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Regeneration Project Reigns Supreme At Property People Awards

Friday, 2 December 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A post-earthquake legacy project credited for reviving a Canterbury coastal suburb has won the highest accolade at the South Island Property People Awards.

The Christchurch City Council’s He Puna Taimoana – Hot Pools by the Sea won the Resene Urban Design Award and went on to receive the Property Council New Zealand Supreme Excellence Award at the ceremony held at Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch tonight.

The remit of He Puna Taimoana was to kick-start the rejuvenation of New Brighton in the eastern suburbs of Ōtautahi, however, COVID meant logistics had to pivot so it could still open, during the pandemic, with pre-paid contactless sessions. It was projected to have 75,000 users in its first year but far exceeded that with more than 125,000.

The judging panel praised the team responsible for the project for the way they ensured its design was not at odds with the seaside surroundings, that it used materials that assisted wind protection without impacting the views and set enhanced sustainability practises – as well as making a profit in its first year. They highlighted that it had provided the start of a social rejuvenation for the area, with other developments now underway.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says the team epitomised what a winning project should consist of. “The hot pool complex has been integral to transforming New Brighton, and the team exceeded all expectations, leaving not only a legacy but an example of what good teamwork can achieve.”

The team behind the Christchurch Town Hall Project won the Co-Studio Best Team Award for the restoration of the city’s iconic and world-renowned performing arts venue, and the University of Canterbury Beatrice Tinsley Project Team won the Southbase Construction Excellence in Sustainability Award for the academic and support staff offices that completed the Rutherford Regional Science and Innovation Centre, part of the Ilam Campus rebuild.

The GHD Property Professional of the Year Award was given to Colliers National Retail Consultant, Evan Harris, a key figure in many major commercial retail projects.

The Long Service Award went to Richard Peebles of Peebles Group who has spent more than 25 years working in commercial property, initially focussing on renovating heritage buildings. After the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, he had to rebuild or replace more than 30 of the buildings in his portfolio – he not only did this but also embarked on significant growth while looking out for his tenants and “doing what is right”.

The awards also showcase emerging talent with the Greenwood Roche Young Achiever of the Year Award going to Rachel Murdoch from Greenwood Roche, who has a passion for seeing the former “red zone” reach its potential.

The Anderson Lloyd Judges’ Choice Award is awarded to a nominee who is recognised for their outstanding contribution to the local industry. Jacqueline Atkinson from Dunedin City Council was bestowed the award having demonstrated innovation and excellence early in her career.

