Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Favorite Holiday Gifts For Turmeric Lovers

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas, which means the gift-giving season is upon us. At Turmeric Health, we love all things turmeric; so we’ve put together a Christmas gift guide with some of our favourite turmeric-related products. From luxury skincare sets to glistening golden bath bombs, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect gift for fellow turmeric lovers here!

For a skin-care enthusiast

Any skin-care enthusiast will go crazy for an instant at-home facial that minimises the appearance of pores, brightens, and rejuvenates the skin from within!

The Kora Organics Turmeric Glow essentials bundle is a Miranda Kerr-curated collection that includes three full-sized Turmeric Glow Essentials to enhance your skincare routine. You’ll be glowing for days after using the Turmeric Glow Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, and Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser.

Kora Organics Skincare is free from:

  • Toxins & artificial fragrance
  • Genetically modified organisms
  • Harmful testing on animals

All products are vegan, organic, and environmentally friendly, so you will not only be gifting a clean and lovely gift, but you will also be doing your part to be a responsible consumer.

For a health-obsessed fanatic

Everyone has that one health-obsessed friend or family member. The one who is constantly looking for the cleanest and most healthiest products out on the market to incorporate into their fit lifestyle. So why not gift your health-obsessed friend a couple of packets of Golden Turmeric’s Golden paste? It’s the perfect total body health and well-being support for adults and children.

The Golden paste’s warm, fruity and earthy flavours can be enjoyed in:

  • Golden turmeric lattes and teas.
  • Your favourites warming dishes: Curries, stews, and stir-fries.
  • Morning turmeric health shots, juices, or smoothies.
  • Or, straight off the spoon as an immunity and well-being booster!

The Golden Paste from Golden Turmeric is a fantastic stocking stuffer or complement to a culinary or wellness gift.

Shop now

For a bath-lover


Who doesn’t enjoy taking an indulgent bubble bath? After a stressful day, the finest way to treat yourself or a loved one is by creating a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

Grab your favourite beverage and melt the day away with Lush’s Turmeric Latte Bath Bomb. This velvety smooth bath bomb is enriched with soothing turmeric! Simply drop into a hot bath, and allow the vanilla, turmeric, and coconut milk to infuse as you sink into a pool of glistening gold. The combination of Turmeric’s grounding and herbal-sweet blend will have you enter a state of Zen as you literally melt the day away.

For a Liqueur Connoisseur

Kuma Turmeric Root Liqueur is a special little number and is definitely well-suited for those sophisticated liquor connoisseurs. Made with the bright, earthy spice of turmeric root, Kuma is a liqueur rich with intrigue. The unique combination of turmeric and other natural ingredients combine for an earthy, floral, citrus aroma and flavour. Simply pour wine into a Champagne flute then add the Kuma. Garnish with a lemon, orange, or grapefruit citrus twist and you’ve got yourself a Kumosa, fit for any liqueur connoisseur.

For a chocoholic


Wunder Workshops beautiful and delicious Golden turmeric raw chocolate bliss bar will have recipients of all ages jumping for joy. These unique, raw chocolate bars are handcrafted and 100% organic and vegan – so you can indulge throughout the holidays without any guilt.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free. All staff in our 300+ Scoop Pro organisations enjoy easy access to Scoop and additional benefits including Pro news tools.
Add your email address below to find out how to save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply).

Find more from Golden Turmeric Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>




Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 