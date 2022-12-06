Favorite Holiday Gifts For Turmeric Lovers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas, which means the gift-giving season is upon us. At Turmeric Health, we love all things turmeric; so we’ve put together a Christmas gift guide with some of our favourite turmeric-related products. From luxury skincare sets to glistening golden bath bombs, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect gift for fellow turmeric lovers here!

For a skin-care enthusiast

Any skin-care enthusiast will go crazy for an instant at-home facial that minimises the appearance of pores, brightens, and rejuvenates the skin from within!

The Kora Organics Turmeric Glow essentials bundle is a Miranda Kerr-curated collection that includes three full-sized Turmeric Glow Essentials to enhance your skincare routine. You’ll be glowing for days after using the Turmeric Glow Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, and Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser.

Kora Organics Skincare is free from:

Toxins & artificial fragrance

Genetically modified organisms

Harmful testing on animals

All products are vegan, organic, and environmentally friendly, so you will not only be gifting a clean and lovely gift, but you will also be doing your part to be a responsible consumer.

For a health-obsessed fanatic

Everyone has that one health-obsessed friend or family member. The one who is constantly looking for the cleanest and most healthiest products out on the market to incorporate into their fit lifestyle. So why not gift your health-obsessed friend a couple of packets of Golden Turmeric’s Golden paste? It’s the perfect total body health and well-being support for adults and children.

The Golden paste’s warm, fruity and earthy flavours can be enjoyed in:

Golden turmeric lattes and teas.

Your favourites warming dishes: Curries, stews, and stir-fries.

Morning turmeric health shots, juices, or smoothies.

Or, straight off the spoon as an immunity and well-being booster!

The Golden Paste from Golden Turmeric is a fantastic stocking stuffer or complement to a culinary or wellness gift.

Shop now

For a bath-lover





Who doesn’t enjoy taking an indulgent bubble bath? After a stressful day, the finest way to treat yourself or a loved one is by creating a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

Grab your favourite beverage and melt the day away with Lush’s Turmeric Latte Bath Bomb. This velvety smooth bath bomb is enriched with soothing turmeric! Simply drop into a hot bath, and allow the vanilla, turmeric, and coconut milk to infuse as you sink into a pool of glistening gold. The combination of Turmeric’s grounding and herbal-sweet blend will have you enter a state of Zen as you literally melt the day away.

For a Liqueur Connoisseur

Kuma Turmeric Root Liqueur is a special little number and is definitely well-suited for those sophisticated liquor connoisseurs. Made with the bright, earthy spice of turmeric root, Kuma is a liqueur rich with intrigue. The unique combination of turmeric and other natural ingredients combine for an earthy, floral, citrus aroma and flavour. Simply pour wine into a Champagne flute then add the Kuma. Garnish with a lemon, orange, or grapefruit citrus twist and you’ve got yourself a Kumosa, fit for any liqueur connoisseur.

For a chocoholic



Wunder Workshops beautiful and delicious Golden turmeric raw chocolate bliss bar will have recipients of all ages jumping for joy. These unique, raw chocolate bars are handcrafted and 100% organic and vegan – so you can indulge throughout the holidays without any guilt.

© Scoop Media

