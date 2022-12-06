Industry Leading Data Centre Secures Major Partnership

T4 Group continues to lead the way in data centres in New Zealand, announcing today a lead partnership with NTT Ltd to provide their NZ Data Centre infrastructure.

Established in 2021, T4 Group provides regional New Zealand with access to colocation data centres that are green, reliable, secure, and economically viable.

T4 Group currently operates two data centres: Whangārei and Auckland, with a third being built in Southland.

All T4 Group data centres are colocation facilities, providing rack space for clients to store and run their own hardware and servers in a safe and secure environment. The T4 Group team monitor them 24/7 to ensure 100% effective uptime is achieved.

NTT Ltd is a leading IT infrastructure and services company providing cutting-edge solutions to many of the world’s largest companies.

Building a connected future, NTT develops edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplifies the complexity of workloads across multicloud environments, and innovates at the edge of IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge.



T4 Group Director David Simpson said the collaboration was something to be celebrated.

“Partnering with NTT is an exciting step in the right direction for the business as both companies share similar outlooks and objectives when it comes to the environment and ensuring sustainability is at the forefront of our operations,” Simpson said.

T4’s philosophy on sustainability is vital to the company’s values. Typically, high amounts of energy are required to cool data centre racks. However, the design of the newest Tier 4 centre in Southland will maximise cool natural airflow to significantly reduce reliance on powered cooling systems, whilst warm air will be extracted and used by a large local business.

Combined with its use of hydro power, it will also be the country’s first carbon neutral data centre.

“T4 Group is not green washing its operation; currently, most data centres in New Zealand rely on coal as a secondary power source with some companies using various offsetting methods.

“We can harness the unique benefits from the regions, such as access to hydro energy, to develop truly green and sustainable community assets,” Simpson said.

NTT New Zealand CEO Simon Gillespie agreed with Simpson.

“We’re very much aligned with T4 Group on its sustainability focus, and are committed to partnering together to serve our collective clients and communities on the ground.”

T4 Group Director of Technology Jason Porter said collaborating with NTT was a major milestone, growing the business and creating strong connections with industry spearheads.

“The fact NTT has a similar business ethos to us made this a no-brainer.

“We’re really thrilled to be partnering with NTT by providing their data centre infrastructure at the highest level of capability and security in New Zealand - no one else can match what we offer,” Porter said.

T4 Group is always looking for ways to reduce waste and increase efficiency.

“We’re committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our operation, and part of that requires constant review of our operations and implementing improvements.

“It’s also increasingly important to our clients as we help to improve their carbon footprint,” Porter said.

T4 Group continues to broaden its regional supply with 500 rack space available in their Auckland Tier 3 certified Data Centre, ensuring the highest security standards in New Zealand, with the highest integrity.

.

© Scoop Media

