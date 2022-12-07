Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deposit Takers Bill Risks Greater Financial Exclusion

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

 

The country’s non-bank deposit taker sector had a simple message for Parliament today on the new Deposit Takers Bill – “Don’t kill off the locals.”

The group, representing most of the country’s credit unions, building societies and regulated finance companies, fears only the large Australian banks will be able to meet the tough new standards in the Bill.

“The bill is designed to ensure stability of banks at a national and international level. The costs for us to comply would be prohibitive, so for our sector, it’s a sledgehammer,” says Ray Greenwood, a spokesperson for the group.

“Over 150,000 New Zealanders have accounts with us, and many thousands more have loans and mortgages.

“These are people and communities that are not a ‘strategic fit’ for the big banks, who only offer high volume standardised products, not the kinds of personal service we provide,” he says.

If passed, the Bill will increase the Reserve Bank’s powers to supervise the financial sector and will also introduce a deposit guarantee scheme.

“We support a new regime in principle, but it has to be made proportional to risk and our size. Right now, many of our Boards have frozen forward planning, and some of us are having to turn away customers because of the uncertainty.

“Compared to even a single trading bank we’re hardly a threat to financial stability. Our total lending is less than half a percent of that of the banks,” he says.

“The big banks make big profits, have big budgets and hundreds of staff. They’ll barely notice the extra work the Bill will impose on them, even including the cost of running the new deposit guarantee scheme.

“What’s at risk here it the competition and choice that our institutions provide.

“What we’re talking about is people in regional New Zealand who still need to go to a branch, contract workers or those on variable hours whose income isn’t guaranteed, tradies who need access to finance especially early on in their business life or families who have different financial needs for cultural reasons.

 

“We’re responsive to the needs of our communities, like credit unions who have a presence in low-income communities that are not of much interest to the banks.

“So, if anything defines our sector – its financial inclusion, not exclusion – and this is the issue that needs to be addressed.”

.

Note to editors:

This group is made up of the following organisations:

  • Auckland Credit Union
  • Fisher & Paykel Credit Union
  • Police Credit Union
  • Unity Credit Union
  • Heretaunga Building Society
  • Nelson Building Society
  • Wairarapa Building Society
  • Christian Savings Limited
  • General Finance Limited
  • Gold Band Finance Limited
  • Finance Direct Limited
  • Mutual Credit Finance Limited
  • Xceda Finance Limited

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>



Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 