Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maritime Unions Say Jet Fuel Debacle Has Exposed Predicted Weakness In System

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Maritime Union of New Zealand/New Zealand Merchant Service Guild/Aviation and Marine Engineers Association media release

Three of New Zealand’s maritime unions say fuel companies Z, Mobil and BP have let New Zealand down after off-spec jet fuel threatens to disrupt pre-Christmas flights.

The three unions led the Save Our Tankers campaign earlier this year to keep the now-closed Marsden Point refinery operating, with local deliveries of fuel provided by New Zealand flagged coastal tankers.

Airlines have been advised this week they may be subject to fuel rationing over December after a bad batch of product was imported.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand representing seafarers, the New Zealand Merchant Service Guild representing ship’s masters and officers, and the Aviation and Marine Engineers Association representing marine engineers, today spoke out on the situation.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the new situation is a result of letting fuel security be determined by the self-interest of overseas corporates.

“The companies, in particular Z Energy, wanted to move to this new system because it was more profitable for them, not because it provided fuel security for New Zealand.”

Mr Harrison says the fuel companies need to front up to the public and explain themselves.

He says it has only taken a few months for the wheels to come off the new import system, at the worst possible time for holiday travel and as New Zealand rebuilds its tourism industry.

Mr Harrison says if New Zealand still had its own refinery and tankers, then it would have the ability to reprocess off spec fuel locally, cushioning the travelling public from supply shocks.

He says New Zealand is currently dependent on new refined fuel supplies arriving from refineries in the Northern Hemisphere.

The New Zealand Merchant Service Guild says the government was misled by forceful assurances from Z Energy and other companies that the new model would safeguard against fuel supply disruptions.

New Zealand Merchant Service Guild Vice President, Captain Iain MacLeod, says unions warned of this exact scenario prior to the Government decision to endorse the new supply model.

Anecdotal evidence from industry sources suggests this is now the fifth occasion substandard fuel has been imported to New Zealand under the new model, says Captain MacLeod.

There was a similar aviation fuel disruption in 2017 when a fuel pipe between Marsden and Auckland was ruptured. New Zealand coastal tankers were able to be part of the response at that time.

Two New Zealand crewed and flagged coastal tankers were taken out of service earlier in 2022 after oil companies shut down Marsden Point refinery and moved to a direct import model.

Mr Harrison says there was still a need for refining capability in New Zealand and a fleet of New Zealand coastal tankers to provide dedicated local service and redundancy in case of emergency situations.

He says the world is experiencing volatile economic conditions and energy security threats, and New Zealand needs to build more resilience into the system.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>



Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 