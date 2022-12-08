Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Partners With Deel To Help New Zealand’s Innovative Companies Connect With A Worldwide Workforce

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Deel


A new collaboration between Deel and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) will make it easier for New Zealand companies to hire and pay staff globally and comply with local laws in the countries they’re hiring in.

Deel’s Global Strategic Partnership Manager, Bevan Stephenson says, “Skills shortages are a significant headwind to growth, particularly for tech firms who are significant contributors to New Zealand’s GDP and export earnings. We are delighted to partner with BNZ to provide these exciting companies with a more cost-effective option to access a global talent pool, ensuring they have the skills to innovate and expand.”

All BNZ business customers, including the more-than-1500 technology companies within BNZ’s technology industries portfolio, will receive discounted access to Deel’s cloud-based platform, where they can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes.

Deel’s platform manages the payroll, HR, compliance, perks, and benefits to onboard and manage a global team.

BNZ Head of Technology Industries Tim Wixon says, “We are delighted to collaborate with Deel to help support our portfolio companies to hire the best talent for their business wherever in the world that talent may be.

“We are excited by the growth and potential of the New Zealand technology industry. It’s no secret the most consistent constraints to growth we hear about from tech businesses are capital, people and international connectivity.

“While capital is what we do best, we are always looking for ways to help our customers with connections and capability,” says Tim.

“Not only could this help New Zealand companies hire the best global talent, it could also help retain the best local talent too. New Zealand businesses can also use Deel as an option to keep employees on their teams, rather than losing that talent if they decide to go on an OE or need to move overseas.”

BNZ’s technology industries portfolio companies span software, software-enabled, high-tech manufacturing, high tech infrastructure and biotechnology, supported by a network of over 35 tech focussed bankers across New Zealand.

