Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Final Decision On Allocation Of Telecommunications Development Levy

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has today released its final decision on the allocation of payments for the Government’s $10.484 million Telecommunications Development Levy (TDL) for 2021/22.

Under the Telecommunications Act, the Commerce Commission has responsibility for determining each liable provider’s share of the TDL. Providers are liable when their gross revenues from telecommunications services are more than $10 million per year, and the amount each liable provider pays is proportionate to their revenue from these services in the relevant TDL year.

The Government uses the funds collected by this levy to pay for telecommunications infrastructure and services that are not commercially viable, including the relay service for the deaf and hearing-impaired, broadband for rural areas, and improvements to the 111-emergency service.

Spark NZ, Vodafone NZ, Chorus, and 2degrees will collectively pay approximately 87% of the $10.484 million levy for the year from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022. The remainder of the levy is divided among other liable providers.

The levy allocations remain unchanged from the amounts proposed in the draft determination.

A copy of the final determination is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report
The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>






Fonterra: Upgrades Earnings Guidance And Posts Strong First Quarter
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today upgraded its earnings guidance to 50 – 70 cents per share from 45 - 60 cents per share and lowered and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 