Three Waters Legislation A Big Step Towards Improving Water Services Resilience

The passing of the Water Services Entities Bill is another step towards addressing the huge infrastructure deficit facing Aotearoa New Zealand.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says it is vitally important that all New Zealanders have access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water and that water is returned to the environment in a healthy state.

“We know that there are big challenges facing water services. We need to upgrade our infrastructure and improve water quality. We need to meet future growth demands and ensure long term resilience and well-being including climate change mitigation.

“We are also facing a shortage of skilled workers and so we need to ensure that the three waters sector becomes a more attractive career option and embraces diversity.”

Water New Zealand is looking forward to reviewing and making submissions on two further bills that will support the legislation.

The Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill and the Water Services Legislation Bill were introduced into Parliament today.

For more information contact Communications Manager Debra Harrington on 027 202 8857

Water New Zealand is a national not for profit organisation that promotes the sustainable management and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Three Waters (drinking, waste and stormwater).

We provide and share technical advice, innovation and address issues of climate change, resilience and the environment.

Our 2800 members come from the full industry supply chain including professionals, engineers, technicians, consultants, researchers, academics and those employed in all aspects of water service delivery.

We support the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Mana o te Wai.

Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora ngā tāngata – if the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy.

