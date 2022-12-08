Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Waters Legislation A Big Step Towards Improving Water Services Resilience

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

The passing of the Water Services Entities Bill is another step towards addressing the huge infrastructure deficit facing Aotearoa New Zealand.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says it is vitally important that all New Zealanders have access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water and that water is returned to the environment in a healthy state.

“We know that there are big challenges facing water services. We need to upgrade our infrastructure and improve water quality. We need to meet future growth demands and ensure long term resilience and well-being including climate change mitigation.

“We are also facing a shortage of skilled workers and so we need to ensure that the three waters sector becomes a more attractive career option and embraces diversity.”

Water New Zealand is looking forward to reviewing and making submissions on two further bills that will support the legislation.

The Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill and the Water Services Legislation Bill were introduced into Parliament today.

For more information contact Communications Manager Debra Harrington on 027 202 8857

Water New Zealand is a national not for profit organisation that promotes the sustainable management and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Three Waters (drinking, waste and stormwater).
We provide and share technical advice, innovation and address issues of climate change, resilience and the environment.
Our 2800 members come from the full industry supply chain including professionals, engineers, technicians, consultants, researchers, academics and those employed in all aspects of water service delivery.
We support the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Mana o te Wai.
Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora ngā tāngata – if the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report
The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>






Fonterra: Upgrades Earnings Guidance And Posts Strong First Quarter
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today upgraded its earnings guidance to 50 – 70 cents per share from 45 - 60 cents per share and lowered and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 