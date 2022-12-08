Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paper And Pulp Workers Locked Out In ‘Standover Tactic’ From Oji Fibre

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 4:14 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union and E tū pulp and paper workers, who on Tuesday confirmed an intention to withdraw their labour from multi-national giant Oji Fibre Solutions’ Penrose Mill from December 10th, have been locked out by their employer in an aggressive move that aims to force workers to accept a pay deal below the market rate, FIRST Union said today.

Justin Wallace, FIRST Union organiser, says union members will meet tomorrow to discuss their options but heavy-handed tactics like a lockout of key workers exposes the employer’s callous attitude towards their New Zealand workforce.

"Oji Fibre have said that workers must accept the unilateral offer they’ve put on the table to avoid being locked out and losing wages in the short-term," said Mr Wallace.

"This is a workforce whose responsibilities and stress have increased exponentially in recent years, while wages have remained behind the market rate and the job got significantly more difficult."

"Our members are working longer hours to make up the difference to support their families, and they have been awaiting these negotiations in good faith to make their voices heard."

"The response from Oji that they've been ‘forced’ to lock out these workers is totally absurd, especially given that they are the ones attempting to force workers to accept their terms."

"Oji regularly like to claim that they support their workers and their local communities, but this lockout contradicts that completely."

"FIRST and E tū members will meet tomorrow to calmly consider our options, and cool heads will prevail - they will not be intimidated by bully tactics."

