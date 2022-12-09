Rydges Latimer Christchurch And Atura Wellington Welcome New General Managers

Rydges Loves Local

Rydges Hotels and Resorts are delighted to announce the appointment of Mason Hannan to the role of Atura Wellington’s General Manager, replacing Craig Wood who has been announced as the General Manager of Rydges Latimer Christchurch.

Craig heads south after two years at Atura Wellington, bringing a rich wealth of experience, having worked in the hospitality industry for over 15 years. He brings an extensive background in Food and Beverage to the role; skills that will be an asset at Rydges’ iconic Bloody Mary’s Restaurant.

With a proven track record of running successful hospitality operations in Melbourne, Fiji, Christchurch and Wellington, Craig is looking forward to taking up the helm of the iconic Rydges Latimer Christchuch, saying, “I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the General Manager role at Rydges Latimer. I was born and bred in Christchuch and started my hotel career in the city, so this new challenge feels like it has come full circle.”

Craig will commence his role on Monday 12 December.

Mason Hannan is new to the EVT family and joins Atura Wellington after nine years in the hotel industry.

Mason began his career as part of the Dragonfly Restaurant and Bars pre-opening team before making the move to hotels.

Mason has worked across the country in Wellington, Rotorua and Auckland ands is excited to take up the helm of General Manager at Atura Wellington. “I love the ever-changing nature of the hotel industry, which allows me to continuously find ways to progress and develop. I am looking forward to working with the talented Atura team who deliver a fantastic accommodation and F&B offering to the Thorndon area.”

Simon White, General Manager of Hotel Operations in New Zealand for EVENT, welcomes Mason and Craig to their new roles. “Craig is a progressive leader with a great understanding of hospitality, and we are looking forward to the growth of Rydges Latimer under his guidance. He leaves Atura Wellington in good hands with the appointment of Mason, a rising star in the hotel industry.”

Notes to editors

Atura Wellington images can be found here.

Rydges Latimer Christchurch images can be found here.

© Scoop Media

