Business Financial Data: September 2022 Quarter 

Friday, 9 December 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Business financial data provides sales, purchases, salaries and wages, and operating profit estimates for most market industries in New Zealand, and information on stocks for selected industries. This collection uses a combination of survey, tax, and other administrative data.

Key facts

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:

  • sales were $189 billion, up $28 billion (17 percent)
  • purchases were $136 billion, up $20 billion (17 percent)
  • salaries and wages were $29 billion, up $2.9 billion (11 percent)
  • operating profit was $24 billion, up $4.7 billion (24 percent).

When adjusting for seasonal effects, in the September 2022 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter:

  • sales in 12 of the 14 New Zealand Standard Industrial Output Classification (NZSIOC) level 1 industries increased
  • manufacturing (up $1.7 billion), construction (up $1.0 billion), and wholesale trade (up $1.0 billion) industries had the largest movements in sales.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

