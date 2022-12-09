Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beefing Up Taranaki’s Broadband

Friday, 9 December 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Primo Broadband

Primo has been upgrading a number of its broadband towers to boost broadband services to rural users throughout Taranaki.

The upgrades are being done in association with Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) as part of the government’s Rural Capacity Upgrade program.

The new technology being installed allows much greater capacity, longer lifespan, and in some cases, greater reach to cover more people from our existing sites.

Matt Harrison, Primo’s managing director, says the upgrades are happening at sites across Taranaki, from Mt Messenger in the north, to the area around Hurleyville and down to Pātea.

“With the latest fixed wireless broadband technology, we can get around some obstacles which stopped us reaching some rural homes in the past,” he says.

“At the same time, adding fibre to some sites, coupled with the new access point technology, means we’ve really lifted our capacity which is great for existing customers and will future-proof services for new customers.”

While the upgrade work has meant some disruption to customers, he says the pay-off is a much better network for everyone.

“We’ve been working with CIP for a while now on improving rural broadband coverage.

“We’re helping reach the Government’s target of boosting broadband services across all their connectivity initiatives to ensure that 99.8% will have improved broadband services by 2024.

“We’re one of 13 private companies doing this, and as a pioneer in rural internet, it’s a been our dream to connect the unconnected of Taranaki!”

Primo will be contacting rural people in the New Year about getting connected and making use of the enhanced network.

For more information go to:

www.primo.nz

© Scoop Media

Find more from Primo Broadband on InfoPages.
 
 
 
