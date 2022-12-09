Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.
The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $16 million (0.6 percent).
“The consumables spending category, which includes groceries and liquor, has been rising since July 2022,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
- Retail card spending increases in November
- Electronic card transactions: November 2022
- CSV files for download