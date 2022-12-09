Retail Card Spending Increases In November

Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $16 million (0.6 percent).

“The consumables spending category, which includes groceries and liquor, has been rising since July 2022,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

