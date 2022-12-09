Shawn Hamman Joins Staah Board

Cloud-based hospitality software specialist, STAAH, has appointed Shawn Hamman as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective 1st September 2022. Following the appointment of Shawn, the board will comprise 5 directors, two of whom are independent.

As an established leader in technology, Shawn is currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer at Vector Technology Solutions Ltd, a New Zealand company that has been successfully accelerating the transition to the new energy future by enabling infrastructure transformation through innovative digital solutions.

Shawn’s appointment adds yet another layer of expertise to STAAH’s growing board of directors. His passion to deliver technology that underpins exceptional execution will be hugely beneficial for STAAH as it steps into the next growth phase following the re-opening of international borders and increased travel. Hospitality is set to go through a huge transformation in the next five years and STAAH is at the heart of it.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to join the STAAH board,” says Shawn. “The company is at a size, maturity and operates in a technology domain that I have a lot of experience in and where I think I can add a lot of value. It has huge potential and the executive team have made good decisions over the past few years, which gives me confidence that we can build something extraordinary together.”

Shawn brings more than 20 years of successful design, delivery, and operation of technology solutions across leading companies, including Fiserv, Yellow, Vector Limited, MOBI, and most recently Vector Technology Solutions Ltd. Shawn’s success is underpinned by his passion to assemble and grow organisational units and technology that leads to exceptional execution, and business success.

“We are delighted to welcome Shawn into the STAAH family,” says Craig Norris – Chairman of the Board. “His extensive experience in design and implementation of quality technology solutions will be invaluable to the team as we extend our products continually to support transformational guest experiences.”

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all sizes. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management and gift voucher management system. Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and UK providing 24/7/365 support and service to our network of more than 13000+ accommodation partners worldwide. Our quest for delivering high-quality solutions that deliver results is recognised by industry partners in the form of Airbnb Badge, Booking.com and Expedia Preferred Partner. We are a New Zealand FernMark Licensee.

© Scoop Media

