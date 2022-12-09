Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pāmu Establishes Independent Sustainability Panel

Friday, 9 December 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Pamu

Pāmu is excited to announce the establishment of an independent Sustainability Panel to bolster its commitment to sustainable farming.

“The panel’s scope is to consider all relevant sustainability matters,” said Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie. “However, given the impact of climate change and the urgent need to find solutions to reduce on-farm emissions while building resilience to adapt to climate changes, the panel’s major focus will initially be in these areas.
“We envisage the panel as a critical friend, who will constructively challenge Pāmu while providing new information, insights and points of view.”
Pāmu’s commitment to tackling climate change includes actions such as linking future bank loans to sustainability goals including year-on-year emission reductions, working with partners on farm emissions reduction projects, methane reduction trials, lowering its environmental footprint through organic dairy and nitrogen reduction, land use change through horticulture and integrating trees into the landscape on marginal farming land.
The panel’s formation comes at a critical time for Pāmu and the wider farming sector, including Pāmu’s establishment of an Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) that forms part of the Government’s overall Climate Change Response announced earlier this year.
The panel takes over the work of the company’s Environmental Reference Group and Visionary Vets One Health Group, which have been disbanded.
The panel’s six members include four from outside Pāmu: Kate Beddoe, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at Silver Fern Farms; Carolyn Mortland, who is on Zespri’s Sustainability Advisory Board and a former director of global sustainability at Fonterra; Richard Gordon, former CEO of Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research; and Luke Harrington, a climate scientist and lecturer at Waikato University. The other two members are Pāmu directors Desiree Mahy and Belinda Story, who will chair the panel.
The panel, which met for the first time last month, will report to the board on a periodic basis to ensure the board has an independent view of the work the company is doing. The panel will be supported by Pāmu Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer Annabel Davies as well as Mr Leslie.
Pāmu (the brand name for Landcorp Farming) is New Zealand’s largest farmer with a nationwide portfolio of 116 farms covering 360,000 hectares that produce milk, beef, lamb, wool, venison and more.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Pamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report
The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>






Fonterra: Upgrades Earnings Guidance And Posts Strong First Quarter
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today upgraded its earnings guidance to 50 – 70 cents per share from 45 - 60 cents per share and lowered and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 