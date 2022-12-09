Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Can You Be Fired For Drinking Non-alcoholic Beer At Work?

Friday, 9 December 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Employsure

We all know the sound of a beer can cracking open. That hiss, often accompanied by a sigh is something many of us may enjoy on the weekend with friends. But what would happen if you were to crack open a non-alcoholic beer in the workplace? Is it treated like opening a can of soft drink, or are you at risk of termination?

“This is a question we are starting to hear more with the rise in non-alcoholic beers and wine consumption”, says Laurence McLean, Associate Director of Operations at Employsure. “While the act of drinking non-alcoholic beer at work on its own is unlikely to justify a dismissal, with certain context it may be a contributing factor”.

What could a business owner do to prevent this? An employer could include non-alcoholic drinks in a drug and alcohol policy as there could be risks around creating an undesirable culture in the workplace or encourage other behaviour which might negatively affect the workplace.

