MOVE Appoints Craig Evans As New Chief Executive

Transport and logistics group, MOVE Logistics Group Limited (NZX/ASX: MOV), is very pleased to announce the appointment of industry expert, Craig Evans, as Chief Executive Officer. Craig will commence the role from 1 February 2023.

Craig has had a stellar career in the logistics sector, including 35 years at Mainfreight, with the last six years as Mainfreight’s New Zealand country manager. Prior to this, he was with Freightways for four years.

Chair of MOVE, Lorraine Witten, said: “Craig was a stand-out candidate for the role. He has an indepth knowledge and a highly successful track record in the logistics sector and is a proven leader and team builder. His passion for the industry and leadership skills were evident throughout the recruitment process and the Board is delighted he has accepted the opportunity to become MOVE’s CEO. MOVE has undergone a transformation over the past year and Craig’s energy and expertise is a welcome addition for the next phase, as we continue to strengthen the business’ foundation and advance MOVE’s growth strategy into existing and new opportunities.”

Craig said: “I’m really excited to be taking on the role of CEO and to lead this 153-year old iconic New Zealand company into a new and dynamic growth phase. MOVE is currently transforming into a more modern and future focused business, with a fantastic team of talented people, a digital transformation underway and exciting new initiatives in shipping and sustainable transport. I’m looking forward to working with the team to unlock the potential for MOVE across Australasia.”

Craig’s appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the most able person to build on MOVE’s growth strategy and realise its vision of being the best freight and logistics company in Australasia and a leader in sustainable logistics solutions. Following a transition period, executive director Chris Dunphy will step back from day to day management of the business but will remain an active member of the Board.

As CEO, Craigs’ remuneration will consist of a base salary, commensurate with his experience and industry benchmarks. In addition, Craig will participate in a long term incentive plan for 1 million MOVE shares that vest in three years’ time. To this effect, restricted share units will be issued to Craig on 1 February 2023. This long term incentive plan is designed to further align the interests of the CEO and shareholders and encourage long term decision making.

© Scoop Media

