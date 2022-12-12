International Travel: October 2022

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 161,600 in the October 2022 month, up 157,900 from the October 2021 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 85,700)

United States (up 13,600)

United Kingdom (up 9,400)

Germany (up 4,300).

Overseas visitor arrivals overall were up 10,400 from September 2022 (151,300).

