Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Travel: October 2022

Monday, 12 December 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 161,600 in the October 2022 month, up 157,900 from the October 2021 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 85,700)
  • United States (up 13,600)
  • United Kingdom (up 9,400)
  • Germany (up 4,300).

Overseas visitor arrivals overall were up 10,400 from September 2022 (151,300).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report
The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>




Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies
New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>




Fonterra: Upgrades Earnings Guidance And Posts Strong First Quarter
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today upgraded its earnings guidance to 50 – 70 cents per share from 45 - 60 cents per share and lowered and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 