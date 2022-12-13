Rental Price Indexes: November 2022

Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Auckland University of Technology: Media In 2022 – JMAD Media Ownership Report The 2022 Aotearoa New Zealand Media Ownership Report from the AUT Journalism, Media & Democracy (JMAD) Research Centre observes that earlier plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ have been activated... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>





Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies

New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>







Fonterra: Upgrades Earnings Guidance And Posts Strong First Quarter

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today upgraded its earnings guidance to 50 – 70 cents per share from 45 - 60 cents per share and lowered and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price... More>>