NZ Post Delivering 2.2 Million Parcels A Week In Lead Up To Christmas Day

With just over a week until Christmas Day, NZ Post is working around the clock to get about 2.2 million parcels under the tree in time for the big day.

NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main says the team are working hard behind the scenes to deliver millions of parcels in the lead up to Christmas, with couriers delivering right up until Christmas Eve. NZ Post is forecasting to have delivered around 15 million items between Labour Weekend and Christmas Day.

“Last week we delivered about 2.2 million parcels, and this week we’re expecting to deliver about the same again. We’ve got just a over a week left to get millions of parcels where they need to be in time for Christmas, and our people are working around the clock to deliver those parcels for Kiwis. We’ll be delivering right up until Christmas Eve, and we’ll be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives.” says Main.

The cut-off for sending parcels via NZ Post’s economy service is Monday 19 December and the final deadline for courier items is Wednesday 21 December. The deadline for sending items overseas in time for Christmas Day has already passed.

“If you haven’t sent your parcel yet, you’ll need to get organised in the next few days to give it the best chance of arriving in time for Christmas.”

“We’ve brought extra resource to meet the huge demand for parcel delivery that we see at this time of year, including bringing on extra people, trucks, planes and vans. Our processing and delivery teams have been working incredibly hard to deliver for Kiwis.”

NZ Post customer care centre teams are also flat out answering calls from Kiwis with enquiries about their parcels, with some reduced staff numbers due to people being unwell with Covid causing delays to responses. NZ Post recommends using tracking numbers to check where parcels are at in their journey wherever possible before contacting the call centre.

“It’s been great to see the Christmas spirit from Kiwis who know our call centre, processing and delivery people are working as hard as they can to get their parcels to them. People have been really kind, patient and understanding, and we know our people really appreciate this,” says Main.

Customers can view the latest delivery time-frames via the NZ Post website www.nzpost.co.nz/contact-support/domestic-delivery-updates

Write to Santa with NZ Post

NZ Post is spreading Christmas cheer with Write to Santa. NZ Post has been working closely this Christmas with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters.

While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Thursday 22 December and will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent, and you can choose to have your reply in te reo Māori or English.

