Top Trade Me Motors Listings Of 2022 Revealed

Friday, 16 December 2022, 8:41 am
Press Release: Trademe

A-build-your-own Shelby Cobra, a fast and furious Mustang, and a prototype jetpack have been named the hottest Trade Me Motors listings of 2022.

Trade Me Motors Sales Director Jayme Fuller said high-end motors with a classic Kiwi twist dominated the top ten for 2022. “This year’s top listings show New Zealanders have big aspirations, and while they love extravagance, they can’t pass a good story.”

The most viewed listing of the year, a 2022 Shelby Cobra by Viper UK, came with a catch. “This car was listed as ‘nearly complete’, and caught the eye of many Kiwi looking for a DIY project. It received a whopping 116,878 page views and 97 bids before selling for $23,050.

“Driving into second place was the 1967 Ford Mustang, fitted out to resemble the poster car from the film Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. Racking up 114,094 page views, this stunner finished up with 263 bids and sold for $157,100.”

A jetpack prototype and Nissan’s take on a space rocket also landed spots on the list. “Unsurprisingly, the Martin Jetpack Model used in Bubba Watson’s Oakley sunglasses commercial got a lot of attention this year. This remarkable piece of New Zealand aviation history came in third place with 102,668 page views.

“Another out-of-this-world vehicle made the list- a Nissan Presage which had been converted into an Endeavour Space Shuttle replica for a charity car rally, was listed to raise money for Starship Children's Hospital. This rocket helped our tamariki reach the stars, when it sold for $4,130 making it our seventh most viewed vehicle of 2022.”

Ms Fuller said Kiwi wanted to snap up a one-of-a-kind deal this year, with a number of unique motors zooming into the top spots. “Aotearoa showed love for a Toyota Land Cruiser, which was one of only six built, and a rare 1970 ‘ahead of its time’ electric car.

“Most extraordinary of all was a prized possession, a 1977 Fiat Amigo. Very few of these vintage motors have survived through the years but this Amigo slept easy, stored indoors most of its life. Unsurprisingly, this listing came in at number six with 74,177 views, with all money raised funding a home for the seller's mother in-law - a recent Ukraine refugee.”

Ms Fuller said rounding off the list was a variety of other high-end beauties. “A 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback and a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster pulled up into the top listings for 2022, showing that Kiwi have a love for both old and new.”

Trade Me’s top listings of 2022:

PlaceViewsListing namePriceSeller’s location
1st116,8782022 Other AC SHELBY Cobra by Viper UkSold for $23,050Whanganui
2nd114,094

1967 Ford Mustang

Sold for $157,100Auckland
3rd102,668Martin Jetpack Model P12Sold for $28,000Nelson Bays
4th86,5561965 Ford Mustang FastbackAsking price of $359,990Auckland
5th86,3851979 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45Highest bid of $40,500Nelson Bays
6th74,1771977 Fiat 850 850T AmigoSold for $15,550Bay of Plenty
7th63,7032006 Nissan PresageSold for $4,130Hamilton
8th56,2651969 Chevrolet Coupe Buicke Special Deluxe 2 Door PAsking price of $125,000Northland
9th55,7431970 Other 1970 Electric CarSold for $10,150Christchurch
10th53,2382020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 6.5PAsking price of $1,175,000Wellington

