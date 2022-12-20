Beyond The Extraordinary

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Escape to privacy and seclusion at this exclusive sanctuary. Designed for the discerning, where no expense has been spared and every detail is exquisitely considered and immaculately executed, this luxury private residence is an unrivalled masterpiece designed by renowned architect, the late, Paris Magdalinos.

Quintessentially luxurious, here you will find supreme opulence at every turn, from the grand primary residence to the guest accommodation, to the leisure and entertaining wing, all set amongst extensive and thoughtfully landscaped grounds with outstanding views. This is an incomparable and exclusive holding.

Comprising a lavish primary residence of six substantial living areas and six luxury bedroom suites, as well as a recreation wing, a breathtaking glass atrium pool pavilion, expansive six-car garaging, and a separate two-bedroom cottage.

Traverse the globe, where each ingredient has been cherry-picked for superior style and elegance: French Oak flooring, imported Turkish and Spanish marble throughout the bathrooms, Thai silk window treatments, Oak doors, Japanese style blinds, European stone, and Spanish slate roof tiles, all elegantly arranged with a professional eye for enduring style.

Attention to detail is evident in every room, where clean lines remain unblemished by hinges or skirting for a truly seamless and harmonious finish, and clever feature lighting frames gallery artwork. The thoughtfully designed layout takes full advantage of the sun and the stunning vista, with wide passageways set behind the expansive central living areas, the guest wing positioned to the West, and the family wing to the East.

Full property information is available to qualified purchasers. Contact Gretchen Paape to discuss further.

(Land being 24.96 hectares (more or less) is subject to survey.)

Click here for more information on this listing.

