Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Seeks Input On Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commission has released draft Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights, and is seeking submissions from interested parties.

The Commerce Act 1986 (Act) currently exempts certain conduct in relation to intellectual property from being assessed as anti-competitive and in breach of the Act.

From 5 April 2023, these exemptions will be removed, and all conduct relating to intellectual property will be capable of breaching the Act.

To assist businesses to better understand the application of competition law to intellectual property rights, we have drafted Guidelines (draft Guidelines) that explain how the Commission assesses conduct relating to intellectual property under the Act. We are doing this to help businesses and other parties dealing with intellectual property rights to assess whether their conduct complies with the Act.

We are issuing the draft Guidelines for public consultation. We are keen to receive feedback and submissions on the draft.

A copy of the draft Guidelines, and further information on the consultation process and how to make a submission, can be found on our website. We are mindful that this consultation is occurring over the holiday period, so we have allowed a longer than usual consultation period. The deadline for submissions on the draft Guidelines is 10 February 2023.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings In Anti-competitive Land Covenant Case
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against NGB Properties Limited (NGB) for allegedly contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Storm Clouds Building
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals that while things might look favourable at first, there are several factors which are still cause for economic concern... More>>


Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 