Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Never Mind Buffy, HELL Is NZ's Plant-based Virgin-slayer

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 5:40 pm
Press Release: HELL Pizza

With a strike rate higher than Buffy nailing vampires, HELL has earned the new moniker of plant-based virgin-slayer, with its latest plant-based pizza offering meaning it’s now taken the alternative-meat cherry of almost 50 per cent of respondents in a recent survey.

HELL surveyed those who have tried the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza so far and found that nearly 70 per cent of those tempted by its newest plant-based offering are meat-eaters. It also persuaded almost 30 per cent to swap meat for more plant-based options in the future.

The survey results align with the ever-growing number of Kiwis reducing the amount of meat they eat. Nearly a quarter say they eat less than they did a year ago - driven by health, environmental or animal welfare issues. HELL’s use of the infamous plant-based alternative Fable Steak led to 30 per cent of people giving the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza a go, with its similarity to real steak being a drawcard.

Ben Cumming, HELL CEO, says it’s encouraging that 40 per cent of people say they’re ordering more plant-based pizzas now than they were a year ago.

“When we launched Burger Pizza in 2019, the concept of plant-based pizzas was still fairly new to Kiwis - and we were on a mission to convince more meat-eaters to try plants by offering delicious alternatives that didn’t compromise on taste.

“Three years later, we have meat-eaters lining up to try something new, and nearly 30 per cent who ate the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza say it convinced them to swap meat for more plants, which is a massive win,” he says.

HELL’s fans say they’re up to try any of the pizza makers' experimental flavours, describing them as ‘bangers’, and curiosity leads many to try something different when swapping meat for plants.

“For most who ordered the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza, it wasn’t their first time trying out an alternative, with four out of five people saying they’ve already ordered a plant-based pizza. If you deliver tasty plant-based alternatives, it’s easier than ever for people to step outside their comfort zone and try something new.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from HELL Pizza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings In Anti-competitive Land Covenant Case
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against NGB Properties Limited (NGB) for allegedly contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Storm Clouds Building
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals that while things might look favourable at first, there are several factors which are still cause for economic concern... More>>


Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 