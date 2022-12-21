Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022

Important note: This release includes a correction to previously published merchandise trade data spanning the period March 2020 to June 2021. Only export figures are affected. For more detail see the release page.

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

November 2022 month

November 2022 monthly values are actual and compared with November 2021.

Goods exports rose $1.0 billion (18 percent) to $6.7 billion.

Goods imports rose $1.8 billion (26 percent) to $8.5 billion.

The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.9 billion.

